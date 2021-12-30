12/30/2021 at 09:25 CET

.

The rugged Epstein case, runs its course in the courts. The british Ghislaine maxwell, 60, found guilty this Wednesday of sex trafficking juvenile, has spent a lifetime rubbing shoulders with political, business and art personalities, but will be the rest of his days behind bars, with a pending sentence that could add up to 80 years.

Maxwell is the youngest daughter of the late mogul Robert Maxwell, the controversial owner of the London daily “Daily Mirror” and the New York tabloid “Daily News”, but developed his career in the shadow of the tycoon Jeffrey Epstein, of whom he was a right-hand man and romantic partner for years.

Over time, Maxwell dealt with political personalities such as the former presidents of the United States Bill clinton Y Donald Trump, with members of the British royal family like Prince Andrew, businessmen like him founder of Microsoft Bill Gates and myriad other actors and celebrities, many of whom his relationship with Epstein has passed or is taking its toll.

The members of the jury considered it proven that between 1994 and 2004, the years in which he lived and worked for his ex-lover, Maxwell acted as “madame” by procuring, grooming, and introducing women and girls to satisfy Epstein’s sexual appetites, even though his official job was to manage the millionaire’s houses and mansions.

These properties are a house in Palm Beach, Florida, a five-story mansion in New York, a ranch in New Mexico, another apartment in Paris and an island in the Virgin Islands (US). Properties that, according to the prosecution during the trial, Maxwell administered with a heavy hand, demanding that the workers “not see, hear or say” anything that happened in their rooms and corridors.

The four victims who came to testify at the trial described her as a “very sophisticated and very elegant” person, and one of them initially claimed to be “very excited” to establish a friendship with Maxwell.

“She seemed to be everything I wanted to be,” said a former British model who spoke on the stand under the pseudonym Kate to remain anonymous, revealing how Maxwell managed with his image and his spirit to win the trust of the young victims.

The “socialite” managed to convince the victims to have sex with Epstein, and even touched their private parts in preparations for abuse, as a way to “normalize” the whole situation, the witnesses said.

The change of the spotlights for the discreet shadow

Maxwell enjoyed his position and his contacts openly untilto 2008, when Epstein was sentenced to 13 months in prison after pleading guilty to child abuse by a Florida court.

Since then, he has tried to keep a low profile, although without disappearing from the public light, since en 2012 he founded the organization TerraMar Project, for the protection of the oceans, in whose name he even reached participate in various events in United Nations.

However, when in 2019 Jeffrey Epstein was arrested again, everything changed for the British “socialite” who also possesses French and American nationalities.

He shut down the organization he had founded and lost his trail until the FBI arrested her, on August 13, 2020, in a mansion in the state of New Hampshire, a year after Epstein committed suicide in a cell in New York, while waiting for the start of his trial.

The death of the billionaire, whose trial had sparked great interest in the potential of uncover potential criminal behavior of some friends and contacts of Epstein, made all eyes focus on his closest collaborator for years, Maxwell.

The charges against Maxwell

The british He has only gotten rid of one of the six charges he faced: two for inciting and transferring a person between states to engage in sexual activity, another two for inciting and transferring a person under the age of 17 between states with the intent to engage in sexual intercourse, and two others for sex trafficking of people under 18 years of age.

During the trial, which began on November 29 and concluded today with the verdict of the members of the court, the prosecution described Maxwell as a “dangerous woman who tricked girls into getting abused by Epstein.”

It was of no use to his defense to try to draw his client as the “scapegoat” of the Epstein case, according to which the Prosecutor’s Office is cruel to her due to the impossibility of sitting the tycoon in the chair of the accused.

Neither have their attempts to show that the four victims who spoke recounted events that were actually suggested by the researchers and they did it with the sole objective of obtaining millionaire sums as a reward.