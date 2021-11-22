Ghostbusters: The Legacy – 88% is already available in theaters for the enjoyment of all fans of the Ghostbusters, that franchise that began in the eighties and became an absolute cult. Now, a long time later we have a sequel that follows the events of the first tape but that does not mean that I despise those of the second. During a recent interview with Uproxx, director Jason Reitman states that Ghostbusters II – 51% is canon for the new film and that it will possibly influence the events of a potential sequel.

We all know the story of Ghostbusters – 97%, the 1984 film that drove audiences crazy with its fantasy theme and catchy theme song. Despite its success, the 1989 sequel did not attract the same good reviews and to this day it is remembered as a lazy sequel that did not live up to expectations. The plot centers the discovery of a massive river of ectoplasm and the resurgence of spectral activity that allows Ghostbusters personnel to revive the business.

Although Ghostbusters: The Legacy has no explicit references to Ghostbusters II, Reitman talks about scattered elements of that film in the new sequel, details that only fans at heart will be able to perceive. The filmmaker confirms that the 1989 installment is completely canon and suggests that its events will impact a possible sequel. Here his words:

I’m just saying it’s a plot that’s not in this movie and we have ideas to move forward … Ghostbusters II is definitely canon. There are references to Ghostbusters II in Afterlife. We caught up with Ray working at Ray’s Occult. The Ghostbusters II toaster is in the farmhouse kitchen. There are actually a lot of missing details from Ghostbusters II, but no one knows about Ghostbusters II outside of Vigo the Carpathian and the Ghostbusters II logo. So there is an assumption that it is not canon, but it definitely is.

We must not forget that in 2016 Ghostbusters was released – 73%, a film starring a female cast in which the stars make up a new team that goes after being spectral. The story presents us with two unsuccessful writers and scientists who write a book in which they endorse the existence of ghosts. Years later, one of them receives a prestigious position at Columbia University, however, her career falls into decline after becoming a laughingstock because of an essay. Soon several ghosts appear causing panic and terror throughout Manhattan and they will have to join forces with two other girls to solve all the chaos.

That movie was not only a global box office flop, it was also severely criticized on all possible platforms. Hateful comments against Ghostbusters they were ridiculed and conspicuous for their sexism, outraged at not being able to accept an all-female team. The sequel to that film never came and is not actually expected, so The legacy you have a free way to do and undo with your continuations.

For the moment, Afterlife should focus on obtaining the best possible box office numbers, although it is necessary to note that he was able to exceed the collection of Ghostbusters on your first weekend. The new adventure features Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace and Paul Rudd among the new stars. What awaits us with the recent generation of Ghostbusters? You can already discover it in movie theaters and very soon we will have more for the fans. Stay tuned for all the news here at ..

