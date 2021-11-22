It was surprising how much hate Ghostbusters received – 73%, the 2016 film directed by Paul Feig and starring Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Kate McKinnon and Leslie Jones. That installment was a failure at the box office and received very bad reviews, both from the press and the general public. On the other hand, this weekend Ghostbusters: The Legacy arrived on the billboard – 88%, and although things are going according to the studio’s expectations, it has not been able to surpass the numbers of the tape of five years ago.

On Ghostbusters: The Legacy we see a single mother and her two children arriving in a small town, while discovering their connection with the Ghostbusters originals and the secret legacy left by his grandfather. The film brought together famous Hollywood industry stars such as Paul Rudd, Finn Wolfhard and Mckenna Grace, plus it brings us back to some of the classic protagonists of the eighties movies. Despite the surprising advertising campaign, not everyone is dying to go to theaters to see The legacy.

In accordance with The Wrap, it was expected that Ghostbusters: The Legacy raised between US $ 27 and US $ 35 million, but things have turned out much better, achieving US $ 43.4 million. The surprising thing is that, despite the positive reviews and trends in networks, The legacy could not be placed above US $ 46 million Ghostbusters 2016. It is important to remember that the pandemic has influenced the box office of the 2021 premieres, so surely Afterlife it would have performed better under other circumstances.

In 1984 Ghostbusters hit theaters – 97%, a work directed by Ivan Reitman that introduced us to the exciting world of the team dedicated to fighting paranormal entities; the film starred Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis, and Ernie Hudson. Their international success was huge, and the Ghostbusters became stars in and out of fiction. His triumph made possible the premiere of Ghostbusters II – 51%, in addition, animated series and video games were created. Then we had the 2016 reboot and things fell apart.

Reactions to the arrival of Ghostbusters they were clearly sexist and created a marked controversy after the release of the film. It is true that the criticism from the specialists was generally positive, however, the public’s rejection comments were the ones that were in charge of passing it off as something negative. To this day, many fans of the brand prefer to ignore this installment and not consider it part of the renowned history of those who go out in search of paranormal beings.

With Ghostbusters: Afterlife things have changed. Once again, the entertainment industry indulged in outright nostalgia, and we know full well that when Hollywood succumbs to the urge, the results are often not the best. But Jason reitman, the director, seems to have obtained the blessing of the public and the critics, and for the moment he can say that he has taken over a popular film.

The films of 2021 have had it more complicated due to the global health crisis but things are gradually improving for everyone. We suspect that the films that will arrive in December will surpass all the records so far achieved and will rise as the highest grossing of the pandemic. Right now it is possible to enjoy Ghostbusters: The Legacy in cinemas, will it be able to surpass the general numbers of the film released in 2016? We will find out soon.

