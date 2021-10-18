With just under a month to go before fans can meet again with one of the most beloved teams on the big screen when it comes to monsters and ghosts. The Ghostbusters – 97% left an important legacy in film and the entertainment world in general, catapulting stars like Bill Murray and Dan Aykroyd. Ivan Reitman’s original story featured two sequels and a reboot that did not have the best reception from fans of the classic (Ghostbusters – 73%).

But it is never too late to try again, especially given the infinite possibilities that exist to continue with these adventures. Ghostbusters: Afterlife – 90%, by Jason Reitman (Juno: Grow Up, Run and Trip – 94%) have a lot of advantage ahead; In the first place, he is the son of Ivan, the director of the first installment, and although “being the son of” does not mean that he will do things exactly the same, having the advice of the creator of this ghostly universe raises expectations.

This new adventure has a particular strategy to keep the audience’s interest: first, it gives a fresh air with young talent that is beginning to mark its way in the world of acting, in addition to having names like that of Finn Wolfhard (Stranger Things – 76%) or Paul Rudd (Ant-Man: Ant Man – 81%) that, without a doubt, will catch the attention of the new generations, while those who grew up with the 1984 film are attracted by the return of the original cast. Enjoy the new trailer below.

A couple of weeks ago the first criticisms emerged and, therefore, the rating given by the experts. It is true that this percentage could change as the premiere arrives and as more reviews continue to emerge, the rating will go up or down – in fact, it has already started to raise its rating since then -. Now, after several previews that have given small glimpses of what we will see, Sony Pictures has released an international trailer that lets us see a little beyond what they have in their hands.

The video plays a modernized version of the original theme, which has become as epic and unmistakable as the film itself, and largely features new visuals. In addition, we see the young protagonists trying to reach a spectrum aboard the legendary Ecto-1, not to mention that there are references to Dr. Egon Spengler (who was played by the late Harold Ramis).

One of the things that has most caught the attention of viewers so far is the return of certain characters such as the Marshmallow Man, and this time there could be no exception, as the hell dog is back and there is even a recreation of the Rick Moranis scene when Louis Tully is taken with one of them in his closet in the middle of a meeting and says the phrase “Wow! Who has brought the dog?

So far the response from the critics has been quite positive, but the audience has the last word, and the success of the film depends on them, considering whether or not it is a worthy continuation of the original product. Until now, little is known about the plot, since obviously they want to keep the surprise, but Bill murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver and Annie Potts will return with their original characters, while now the story centers on a single mother and her two children who move to a small town and begin to discover the secret legacy left by their grandfather. The film opens on November 11.