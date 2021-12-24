Ghostbusters – 73%, the 2016 film by Paul Feig, did not turn out well for Sony. That installment presented a completely new team of heroines dedicated to the capture of supernatural beings, unfortunately the reception was very bad and to this day it is viewed with rejection for multiple reasons. Hatred towards Ghostbusters It is such that Sony made the decision not to include it in the official box set of the series that will go on sale the following year. Feig has taken to social networks to send a few words of disagreement to Sony.

Do not miss: Ghostbusters Director: Legacy Wants Diablo Cody to Write Next Ghostbusters Movie

In 1984 Ghostbusters hit theaters – 97%, a work directed by Ivan Reitman that introduced us to the exciting world of the team that was dedicated to fighting paranormal entities; the film starred Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis, and Ernie Hudson. Its international success was enormous, and the Ghostbusters became stars in and out of fiction. His triumph made possible the premiere of Ghostbusters II – 51%, in addition, animated series and video games were created.

For 2016, a new proposal appears from the Ghostbusters but this time it stars a female team, who come together to fight the supernatural after many years of calm in New York City. Although the intentions of the film are noble, the evil of many in networks came to light and they condemned the film for reasons that some might seem ridiculous. The bad reputation of Ghostbusters excluded it from the box set that Sony will put on sale on February 1, 2022, so Paul feig has a few things to say:

We invite you to read: Ghostbusters: Afterlife Exceeds Box Office Expectations But Doesn’t Beat 2016 Ghostbusters

Um … Sony Pictures, I know this must be a mistake. We have a lot of fans and Bill, Dan and Ernie were in it and it won the Kids Choice Award for Best Picture the year it came out. So I guess this was just an oversight?

Um… @SonyPictures, I know this must be a mistake. We do have a lot of fans and Bill, Dan and Ernie were in it and it won the Kids Choice Award for Best Feature Film the year it came out. So, I guess this was just an oversight? #weareallghostbusters 👻❤️ https://t.co/dI8TwJsG4I – Paul Feig (@paulfeig) December 22, 2021

Reactions to the arrival of Ghostbusters in 2016 they were clearly sexist and created a strong controversy after the release of the film. It is true that the criticism by the specialists was mostly positive, however, the public’s rejection comments were the ones that were in charge of passing it off as something negative. Sony took every derogatory comment very seriously and of course not including it in the box set is not an oversight: the reality is that they do not want to damage the potential sales of the compilation.

On the other hand, the box set does include Ghostbusters: The Legacy – 88%, the recent sequel to the second film that garnered a more or less solid step at the box office. The story introduces us to a single mother and her two children, who arrive in a small town, while discovering their connection to the original Ghostbusters and the secret legacy left by their grandfather. The film brought together famous Hollywood industry stars such as Paul Rudd, Finn Wolfhard and Mckenna Grace, plus it brings us back to some of the classic leads from the 1980s movies. Of course this is the start of a whole new era for Ghostbusters and more and better sequels are expected in the future.

You may also be interested in: Ghostbusters: Jason Reitman wants new movies to be more diverse

fbq('init', '1384358188242876'); fbq('track', 'PageView');