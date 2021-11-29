2021 was the perfect time to revive one of the film industry’s biggest 1980s fantasy franchises: Ghostbusters – 97%. Although the attempt had already been made in 2016, the audience’s reception was not the best, and we are talking about a product that is quite loved by the public and they will want the following installments to respect what the Ivan Reitman film meant.

This year who took the baton for a second attempt to resume the adventures of the Ghostbusters It was Jason Reitman, and the response was much better since he should not only honor his father’s work as the creator of one of the films most loved by nostalgics, but he should honor the films themselves and those who grew up with them. With the response that Ghostbusters: The Legacy has had – 88% with new faces and the classics, has opened a new path to continue expanding the franchise.

It seems that the filmmaker is already considering options for the next installments if Sony Pictures Entertainment agrees. And he already has his sights on one of his collaborators for years: Diablo Cody, who was his screenwriter in Juno: Grow, run and stumble – 94%, Young Adults – 80% and Tully: A Part of Me – 88%. During a talk on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the director spoke about the plans he’s considering for the franchise.

If you think I haven’t had this conversation with her [Diablo Cody]So you don’t know our relationship well enough. Yes, we have talked about Ghostbusters. I would love to see a Ghostbusters movie [escrita por] Devil Cody. She is one of the best narrators alive, we have made four films together and I would love to do a fifth.

It should be noted that Cody also wrote Diabolical Temptation – 42% starring Megan Fox, in which Reitman took place as a producer. So far the screenwriter has gained recognition within the industry for Juno, a film with which he won the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay in 2008, as well as was recognized with the BAFTA Award in the same category. No doubt Ghotbusters: The Legacy has opened a new path, it will be a matter of time to hear about new deliveries.

The film had an interesting debut last weekend with USD $ 44 million during its premiere, which could be considered a great point in its favor to produce more films, in addition to the fact that these supernatural adventures are the only ones that can be counted under production. from Ghost Corps, a company created in 2015 with the sole objective of creating content related to this series of films.

Ghostbusters: The Legacy stars Paul Rudd, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, Carrie Coon, and features the return of Sigourney Weaver, Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd (who also collaborated with the writing team), and Ernie Hudson. Until now the critics have acclaimed the chemistry that exists between the entire cast, which makes the whole story work, applauding, above all, what the new actors contribute.