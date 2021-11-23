December will be a very interesting month in theaters, as it brings titles that will fight for the first place in world grossing. Among these tapes are The Matrix Resurrections and Spider-Man: No Way Home, both a week apart. But while that happens and fans of both franchises prepare to saturate theaters, Ghostbusters – 97% regain the audience’s attention with their new installment.

Last week it became clear that nostalgia has an important power over the sale of a movie thanks to the re-release of Harry Potter and The Philosopher’s Stone – 80%. However, this time we are faced with new adventures and new characters that belong to an already known and functional universe, as well as some surprises on screen. Being a franchise so loved by the public, and due to the poor reception of the past remake (Ghostbusters – 73%), there was a fear that the film now starring Paul Rudd would be overshadowed.

However, Ghostbusters: The Legacy – 88% have exceeded their own expectations, at least during its opening weekend which, although it is the most important during the stay of a movie in theaters, still runs the risk of having a significant drop in the coming weeks as seen with other tapes. At least, the proceeds in Mexico from last Thursday, November 18 until last night, has positioned this film in the first place of the national box office.

According to the weekly analysis that Canacine shares, based on the income generated from November 16 to 21, Jason Reitman’s film is today the leader of the Mexican box office, fighting against Eternals – 58% and the one that has remained almost intact in the top 3 for 7 weeks: Venom: Carnage Released – 45%. During the last four days, Ghostbusters: The Legacy It has raised $ 48 million by receiving 684.3 thousand people in the rooms. Surely his strategy to reach a wider audience beyond those who grew up with the original Ivan Reitman films, which involves having a Stranger Things star – 96% (Finn Wolfhard) and another from the MCU (Paul Rudd), it was quite flattering.

In second place and during its third week of exhibition, Eternals Chloé Zhao received this week $ 30.8 million accumulating $ 270.9, in addition to receiving 455.6 thousand new attendees and a total of 3.8 million. The symbiote that houses Tom Hardy has generated in recent days $ 6.7 million and a total of $ 493.6 million; without forgetting its 124.3 thousand new viewers who add up to a total of 7.5 million.

Chernobyl: The Movie – 48% reaches its second week on the billboard with $ 3.9 million and a cumulative of 13.9 million, with 62.3 thousand new attendees to theaters and a total of 228.5 thousand. For its part, Duna has reached the fifth place in the Mexican box office during its fifth week of exhibition with $ 2.9 million, a total of $ 108.2 and 1.4 million viewers in general. For its part, Harry potter and the Philosopher’s Stone fell from third place to sixth in a week with a total of $ 16.2 million pesos and 243 thousand viewers.

This fall, although it seems like it, is not a catastrophe if we talk about a movie that was released 20 years ago. It is also accompanied by Wes Anderson’s most recent film, The French Chronicle – 82% – another film that also has Timothée Chalamet as part of the main cast -, which has also remained with a low impact during its two weeks of projection, receiving 55.8 thousand viewers and raising a total of $ 5.2 million.



