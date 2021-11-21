Ghostbusters: The Legacy – 88% are already in theaters, and criticism from viewers was not long in coming. The Ghostbusters franchise has a huge following since the release of its first film, Ghostbusters – 97%, in 1984. Then with the second part, Ghostbusters II – 51%, they finished forging a legacy which continues to this day. Another Ghostbusters movie was made in 2016, however this one did not count as a sequel to the original story, and received extremely negative reviews from fans. Now, with the premiere of the film that continues with the initial saga, the public is already expressing their opinion on social networks and when the comments appear they are very divided.

Some people say that the film is very bad, others that it is a work of art, and so far it does not seem that they are going to agree or reach a middle ground, since the comments touch one extreme or the other. Ghostbusters: Afterlife It was directed by Jason Reitman, who is clearly trying to follow in the footsteps of his father, Ivan Reitman, the director of the first two Ghostbusters films in the 1980s. Ghostbusters: Afterlife aims to rescue the nostalgia of those years and combines it with elements of today’s society. With a cast consisting of Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace and many other surprise appearances, the film promised to bring to the screen a worthy sequel for the ghost hunters.

Many fans of the legendary eighties saga were outraged in 2016 with the aforementioned Ghostbusters film – 73%, directed by Paul Feig, however, not all the comments were hateful towards this production, because like the polarized reaction that Ghostbusters: Afterlife is getting, this was also disputed.

On Twitter, the wave of publications regarding the reception of the tape is unleashing, comments with negative and positive criticisms are already flooding the Internet, and we have compiled some of these for you to read and find out about the varied opinions that are had of the movie:

I just saw #GhostbustersAfterlife and it was AMAZING! I LOVED the story, the cameos, and the characters. It felt like a love letter to GB fans and a tribute to Harold Ramis.

Ok Ghostbusters Afterlife is out now. IT’S A GARBAGE! I saw her earlier this week. Stinks.

Here’s my unpopular take on #GhostbustersAfterlife: They left all the really good stuff at the end, so it would get a general approval. It’s a pretty good movie, but it’s not the wonder that everyone is saying it is. Accepting reality is going to suck.

Tonight I saw Ghostbusters Afterlife. It was quite ‘meh’. It repeated the plot of the first movie even more than The Force Awakens did. The movie got a little slow in the second act.

I found #GhostbustersAfterlife aggressively mediocre. Full of missed moments, first-act forced labor, uneven pacing elsewhere, and cheap fanservice that was shown too easily and left me waiting for something else. Another ‘meh’ production from the franchise that I can’t connect with. I give it a C.

@Dan_aykroyd I LOVE Ghostbusters Afterlife !! It was a beautiful love letter to Harold. The story is amazing! Brilliantly done! A new classic. Congratulations on all the work you have done to create such a great film franchise. #GhostbustersAfterlife #Ghostbusters

Ghostbusters: Afterlife was fantastic. The funniest thing I’ve seen in a movie in a long time.

God, Ghostbusters Afterlife was terribly horrible. It is nothing more than a silly movie for children whose only redeeming feature is the last 5 minutes with the original characters. It seems simply made to please the fans. And the ghost of Egon.☹️☹️☹️ It starts well with the development of the story the first 5 minutes.

It’s one of those movies that critics don’t understand, yet it’s an excellent and incredibly fun movie. Almost like an old Spielberg movie that by itself is amazing! #GhostbustersAfterlife, I can’t believe @paulfeig’s junk movie got better reviews even when people hated it.

The first Ghostbusters is one of my comfort movies. Hell, even the sequel makes me smile. Is this new? Terrible. #GhostbustersAfterlife is offensively bad. Sentimentality seems cheap and unwarranted. I hated this movie.

#GhostbustersAfterlife is a movie worth your time and money, it’s not a comedy, but the well-developed characters, emotional depth, and nostalgic moments make for an incredible experience. @MckennaGraceful has shown once again why she is the most in-demand young actress.

