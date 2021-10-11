Sony once again tries to bring the ‘Ghostbusters’ saga out of the grave, after a female reboot that angered many and liked few in 2016. The New Approach is a movie starring teenagers. ‘Ghostbusters: The Legacy’ It is directed by the Oscar nominee for ‘Juno’ and ‘Non-stop love’ Jason Reitman, curiously son of Ivan Reitman, director of the original.

This weekend the embargo has been lifted, so the first reviews have already filled the media and are generally positive. ‘Ghostbusters: The Legacy’ starts at 86% on Rotten Tomatoes with 22 articles linked. The general feeling is that it is a fun, enjoyable movie, with a successful cast playing interesting characters, but some warn that Reitman gets too carried away by nostalgia filling the third act with winks and “easter eggs”. This, of course, will not be a negative for many fans.

“The cast has comedic timing, and they also play more complex characters than the first film offered, reflecting the director’s interest in character-centric stories,” Sherin Linden told The Hollywood Reporter. Variety critic Peter Debruge calls it “unnecessary but enjoyable.” He singles out Paul Rudd, who plays the lead children’s teacher, who, according to Debruge, “earns half the laughs.” It also warns that the film has a spirit very close to the Spielberg of the 80s and “takes on an unmistakably Amblin aura: Play on the notion that the Goonies were Ghostbusters. “

Pete Hammond, who hates the female ‘Ghostbusters’ to a slightly disturbing point, celebrates this new version effusively. “It brings the fun and clever reinvention that the beloved franchise has been waiting for,” he says in his review of Deadline.

Maybe too nostalgic

On IndieWire, Courtney Howard has a pretty positive review, stating in the headline that ‘Ghostbusters: The Legacy’ “breathes a little spirit back into a troubled franchise.” She has very good words for the protagonist, Mckenna Grace: “She has to carry most of the film on her shoulders and she does it with poise. It delivers a crafty, captivating and vibrant performance like the heart of the film. “

Yet both Howard and Christian Holub, who signs the less enthusiastic review at Entertainment Weekly, agree that Reitman ends up indulging in “fan service” and nostalgia, especially in the third act, and then the film loses some of its charm.. The one from IndieWire regrets that the ending “culminates in patterns that are too familiar” and warns that the more than two hours of footage is too heavy.

“Intentionally or not, ‘Ghostbusters: The Legacy’ is a stark reminder of how modern American culture is about excavating the ruins of past glories”says Holub about this film written by Reitman and Gil Kenan, which has had Ivan Reitman himself as executive producer and a constant presence on the set.

According to him, the kids “face basically the exact same ghostly villains their predecessors fought in 1984. Even the closest thing to a new specter, Muncher Blue, is clearly a version of Brat Green.” He considers it to be a “totally obsessed with legacy and heritage” film that is overly focused on cameos and winks, and predicts that it will be difficult for him to find a new generation of fans for the saga.

