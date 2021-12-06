Thanks to that spooky little touch inside the ridiculously funny and endearing, ‘Ghostbusters’ has been gaining followers over time, especially because that tone, between sarcastic / ironic that accompanied the original team, has emerged as a tremendously difficult thing to replicate. In fact, the 2016 reboot starring Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Kate McKinnon and Leslie Jones didn’t want to touch or get close.

Paul Feig decided then to leave his stamp and pose a ghostly adventure very imbued with his vision and comic taste, and much more (if not completely) aimed at conquering a new audience than at satisfying classic fans. Now Jason Reitman does the opposite, and returns to the origin with ‘Ghostbusters: The Legacy’, a film that is built surrounded by an incredible outpouring of love for the saga.

Starring Mckenna Grace, in the skin of Phoebe, the youngest of a family also made up of her mother Callie (Carrie Coon) and her brother Trevor (Finn Wolfhard), this film takes us to the small town of Summerville, Oklahoma (United States) , moving away from the already more than explored streets of New York, initiates the viewer oblivious to the movement in what is the Ghostbusters universe and at the same time touches the veterans of the trip by making sure they turn the page.

Anchoring its plot in a tremendously well-built generational handover, within which Grace especially shines, this new film in the franchise thus mark a full stop leaving that eighties start intact, and becoming a challenge overcome for the now filmmaker to soak up that elusive essence well, fighting for the filming set when he was a child.

Precisely that curious balance between homage and closure for that story raised by the 1984 film, and the introduction of a new generation of Ghostbusters, is one of the most striking points of the proposal of a Reitman who jokes with that of having to work under the watchful eye of his father, Ivan Reitman, a filmmaker behind the cameras of the original.

The affection is such, so emotional, so undeniable, and its structure so intelligent, that one cannot help but think: now yes. Now we can let go of that quartet of wonderfully embodied scientific colleagues by Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis and Ernie Hudson, overcome this addiction to nostalgia that it seems we are never going to get rid of, and continue messing with a universe that truly has many possibilities.

Also ‘Ghostbusters: The Legacy’ gambles it betting everything to Grace, and it comes out with flying colors. Its essence of family adventure and intergenerational balance work very well, with adults who do not hide shit and young people used to growing up on it. In this way Reitman leaves behind the dynamic based on that friendship between Peter, Raymond, Egon and Winston, to make sure that he calls the whole family. The youngest and teenagers will enjoy themselves as dwarfs with Grace, Wolfhard, Celeste O’Connor and Logan Kim; while Not only will the adult viewer splash around in the trunk of memories, they won’t be able to avoid a clean laugh thanks to the aforementioned character of Coon and the one incarnated by Paul Rudd.

Mother and institute teacher / seismologist, Mr. Grooberson, embrace the dark joke, building an engaging comic dynamic In contrast, for example, to the one shared by this scientist with the character of Grace, whose Phoebe does not stop making terrible jokes. The entertainment is thus sustained many times over a well-brought laughter, and not only around that adventure that sometimes sins of repetitive in his obsession to make constant winks to the original.

In this narrative sense, it must be said that ‘Beyond’ takes its time, but it does so to take steps towards a very welcoming ghostly atmosphere. Hence even if the pot goes away with the winks, not only self-referential, but to other films of the genre, do not leave viewers at any time by the way. Yes, in that insistence to include as many details as possible directly taken from the original, there are certain moments when the rhythm slows down slightly and the feeling of déjà vu is undeniable, but the junk ends up more than saved hand in hand with a finish designed with the aim of not leaving a dry eye.

Ectoplasmic family therapy

The last blows of the film are tremendously tender, but by themselves they would not achieve an impact that is built throughout the entire film. The resentment of Coon’s character is taking steps towards those final moments, as does Phoebe’s feeling of loneliness, as unique and different in Grace’s hands as was required to mark that need for identity connection that fuels their search as much or more as curiosity does.

In addition, the morals are very well launched, in a narrative arc with evolution of each of the characters, thanks to that ectoplasmic family therapy that acts as an expansive pump. This evolution is traced as effectively as twists are sown and collected, defined in the script signed by Reitman with Gil Kenan, transmitting a sense of solidity that staggers alone under the weight of that ever-present shadow from the first ‘Ghostbusters’.

But the truth is that in the end it is very difficult not to fall into the trap if you are a fan of the mid-80s film, and if you are not, it is easy to escape the incessant referential haze. Reitman fully achieves his goal: propose an end and a beginning shrinking the hearts of those who have always been there; and entertaining popcorn makers looking to enjoy something light at the movies.

Note: 7

The best: How he ends up leaving the original Ghostbusters behind. Which is a purely family movie.

Worst: That the crazy inclusion of Easter Eggs sometimes dragged on the development of the plot.