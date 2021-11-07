11/07/2021 at 23:05 CET

Gian Piero Gasperini’s Atalanta continues to make history in Italian football: they defeated (1-2) Cagliari on matchday 12 of the Series and this is the first time they have signed five wins out of six possible away from home at the start of the season. The goals of Pasalic and Zapata in the first half were enough for the team to add the three points and stay fourth.

The Italians, who rescued a draw against Manchester United in the Champions League and maintain their qualification options for the round of 16, they have chained five consecutive games without losing in the domestic championship with 11 points out of 15 possible. They are also five in a row among all competitions: Atalanta has not lost since the match at Old Trafford that ended 3-2 in favor of Manchester United.

5/6 – For the first time in their history #Atalanta have won 5 of their first 6 away seasonal Serie A matches. Historic. # CagliariAtalanta #SerieA pic.twitter.com/vpfTaE7nhh – OptaPaolo 🏆 (@OptaPaolo) November 6, 2021

Those from Bergamo are one of the teams with the most personality in transalpine football: since the arrival of Gian Piero Gasperini, the club is living its most glorious stage. They have definitely consolidated in the top 6 of Serie A and continues to make a plausible performance in the Champions League, where they still have a chance to qualify for the next round despite the presence of Villarreal and Manchester United, the two finalists of the last edition of the Europa League, in the same group.

AC Milan and Naples, a duel for the title

Serie A is marked by the equality that AC Milan and Naples have shown in the first leg of the season: both are in the first two places with 32 points out of 36 possible and they are the only two teams that still do not know what it is. lose this season 2021/22. Inter remains on the lookout with 25 points and Atalanta closes the Champions League positions with 22 points, one more than Lazio and three more than AS Roma, which marks the last European place.

Those of Stefano Pioli and those of Luciano Spalletti are showing absolute authority: they add 10 wins and two draws in this start. The Neapolitans remain above due to the goal difference: the celestial team has 24 goals in favor and only four against, while the Rossoneri add 26 in favor and 11 against.