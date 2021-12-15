It is no secret to anyone that the Italian millionaire, Gianluca Vacchi has always been characterized by his extravagant lifestyle, which he is not afraid to share through his social networks.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Vacchi and his wife have won the hearts of thousands of fans around the world with their impressive TikTok videos, which have been around the world.

Related news

And it is that the Italian has shared his taste for some productions or themes of Latin origin, since he has been seen dancing salsa, cumbia, reggaeton; in addition to his ability to speak Spanish.

Now, the color and aroma of Christmas have reached the luxurious mansion of the millionaire and the model, as they plan to give the best end-of-the-year parties to their little baby under one year old.

It was last October 27, 2020 when little Blu Jerusalema was born, so both influencer intend to fill their beautiful baby’s second Christmas with color and love.

Viacchi family Christmas – Fonseca

The couple’s festivities have always been full of extravagance, luxury and home warmth, and this second Christmas for their baby, the influencers have thrown the house out the window.

It was through the official Instagram account of the model of Venezuelan origin, Sharon Fonseca, where she shared what her huge Christmas tree looks like.

“Christmas has officially come to this house my Favorite time of the year!” Said Fonseca as he shared a video next to the huge Christmas tree.

In the clip, you can see the tree just over three meters high, which is decorated in gold, as well as spheres of different textures and sizes.

The colors are warm yellow, while at the top of the impressive tree you can see the beautiful star of the same color that is the rest of the decoration.

The impressive tree is worthy of a true superstar, as it lives up to celebrities such as Cristiano Ronaldo and his girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez, as well as the eldest of the Kardashian clan – Jenner, Kim.

Christmas look

However, the model stole everyone’s attention with her beautiful Christmas look, worthy of a true queen, since it is a mini dress with a flown skirt and straps, with a square neckline.

Traditional in her style, the young woman made her funny video where she first appears in loose-fitting clothes, and by snapping her fingers, her look is a very different one.

The black dress and her beautiful diamond headdress in a ponytail have inspired thousands of women for the upcoming December dates, as well as the open-heeled sandals.

The internet star has surprised everyone with her spectacular dress. Photo: IG / sharonfonseca

The publication of the 26-year-old star immediately surprised all his followers, since he has already reached more than 300 thousand likes, as well as thousands of comments that applauded his good taste.

Follow the Herald USA in Google news, Go ahead CLICK HERE