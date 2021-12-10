It is no secret to anyone that Gianluca Vacchi, model Sharon Fonseca and their beautiful daughter, Blu Jerusalema Vacchi have stolen everyone’s hearts through social networks.

And it is that the millionaire of Italian nationality has known very well how to win the hearts of all Latin America, and all thanks to his funny occurrences next to his wife.

However, his eccentric life and great physical attractiveness have placed him as one of the most followed internet celebrities through social networks, since on Instagram he already has just over 21 million followers.

In addition, the Italian businessman has always demonstrated his heavy exercise routines, which have paid off by showing off abs of steel at 54 years of age, as it has become a sex symbol.

The also singer has fallen in love with thousands of women around the world, as his tattoos, abs and personality have placed him as the “perfect man”, as his attractiveness continues to cross borders.

What is a fact is that the influencer is the clear example that life has made him look better and better, because like “good wines”, maturity and age have suited him much better than his youth. .

Despite the fact that he is one of the most handsome men in the world, he did not always look like that, as the businessman had a very different stage before he became the celebrity that he is today.

Life “Godín” before being an Internet star

It should be noted that Gianluca is an entrepreneur with a degree in economics and commerce, as well as being a shareholder in one of the leading companies in the construction of machines for the pharmaceutical industry.

For this reason, the model had a time inside the offices, or also popularly known as “Godin life” because believe it or not, at that time his attractive abs did not exist.

Years ago, the model and influencer was a traditional businessman, because his attractive tattoos did not exist, he had slightly longer hair.

The life of the star was very different a couple of years ago. Photo: IG / gianlucavacchi / Twitter

As you might imagine, the model did not have an Instagram account, as her work was much more serious and corporate than today’s lifestyle.

The influencer has risen to fame thanks to his sensual dances through TikTok and Instagram as his work as a DJ has led him to collaborate with stars such as Christian Lena, Steve Aoki, Nicola Zucchi, Sebastián Yatra, among others.

And it is that Gianluca Vacchi found in social networks another lifestyle very different from the one he had behind a desk, despite the fact that he worked in his family’s company.

It is a multinational of Italian origin that was founded in the 60s, and of which the Vacchi family owns the majority of the shares, called IMA, “Industria Macchine Automatiche SpA”.

