It seems incredible that a player of the stature of Giannis Antetokounmpo continue to be condescendingly judged by a substantial part of the NBA world, as if your imposing physique exempts you from all merit. The Greek has built his legend from below, overcoming all kinds of problems and basing everything on a spectacular daily work. None of this would have been enough to get where he is now without impressive talent, which should not be overshadowed by his physical condition. Two-time MVP, NBA champion and player loyal to some Milwaukee bucks in which you may be building a winning dynasty and a winning historical tale. His performance before Boston Celtics Christmas Day is a perfect synthesis of all its virtues.

The Bucks are 14-2 this season with their Big 3. Deer noises. pic.twitter.com/AahwojQNYe – StatMuse (@statmuse) December 25, 2021

And it is that just 24 hours after leaving the anti-COVID protocol and having been days without being able to exercise, the Greek took over the reins of the team. Aware of the power of his team when the Big 3 what form with Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday is complete, Giannis pulled his courage, claw and heart to wake up from the deep lethargy in which his team seemed immersed at the beginning. The Celtics arrived with emergencies and their two stars were shining, but they did not count on a genius in front, a born competitor who was not willing to give up. He managed to be the great architect of his team’s comeback of 19 points and, specifically, 13 points down with five minutes remaining.

MONSTRUOSO @ Giannis_An34 36 points 12 rebounds 5 assists 2 plugs And a last quarter … #SantaNBA #NBAXMas pic.twitter.com/VbhXVyC9Br – NBA Spain (@NBAspain) December 25, 2021

Giannis Antetokounmpo reaffirms his favoritism to a new MVP

Watching demonstrations of might like these, one wonders how Giannis Antetokounmpo is not perceived by a large majority as a man with sufficient endorsements to sit at the Michael Jordan and Lebron James, above all, at the projection level. And it is that with only 27 years, it gives the feeling that the best is yet to come and that his truly golden age is beginning right now. His defensive delivery is impressive and rarely seen in a star of his category, which only adds to his legend and confirms that, perhaps in a few years, the Greek will be a firm candidate to be the GOAT of the NBA.