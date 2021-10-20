10/20/2021 at 05:27 CEST

. / Milwaukee

When the Greek power forward Giannis Antetokoumpo received this Tuesday, from the hands of the NBA commissioner, Adam Silver, his first NBA champion ring, which he won last season with the Milwaukee Bucks, he saw the first great goal of the many that has been marked in the best world basketball. The last time Antetokounmpo had to prove that he is the great figure of the NBA, he did it during the perfect game and of his life that earned the Bucks the title of champions, the sixth of the Finals they played against the Phoenix Suns. A contribution of 50 points and 14 rebounds left him endorsed. Only the third game of its kind with so many points and rebounds in the history of the NBA Finals.

The Bucks were crowned champions for the first time in 50 years, Antetokounmpo, who played through a knee injury in the series, was the easy pick as the Most valuable Player (MVP) in the six games that were played. That is why tonight when his name was announced to collect the NBA champion ring, the Greek power forward received a thunderous applause from 17,341 fans that filled the stands of the Fiserv Forum Milwaukee, in a historic day for the franchise and the city of Milwaukee.

Antetokounmpo received a hug from Silver, who congratulated him again on the great achievement he achieved last season, and was the perfect symbol of what they want to achieve with the start of the new one, back to normality, in terms of presence of fans in the stands, after having overcome the coronavirus pandemic. He then received the ring that has his name and the number 34 on it, along with ‘Fear the Deer’ and ‘Bucks in 6’ on the sides (they beat Phoenix Suns 4-2 best of seven). Each playoff series result is also listed under ‘Bucks in 6’. The design turned out to be quite an eye-catcher for the franchise’s first championship ring, as expected. The Bucks anticipate competing for another championship this season.

Antetokounmpo, who is entering the prime of his career at 26, is expected to is in contention for multiple individual awards as well as leading his team to the playoffs and beyond. For now, as if the joys he has already brought to Bucks fans weren’t enough, Antetokounmpo announced that he was just getting started. “I don’t care about the trophies. I don’t care about the MVP awards, the Defensive Player of the Year awards. All those things don’t matter to me,” Antetokounmpo said. “I care about improving because I know that if I do that, more things will come.”

Now, the Bucks as a team will try to become the first franchise in the Eastern Conference to win consecutive NBA titles since the Miami Heat did it in 2012 and 2013 when they had in their squad the ‘Big 3’ formed by forward LeBron James, guard Dwyane Wade and center Chris Bosh. For their part, the fans demonstrated this Tuesday with the start of the actions that they are ready to enjoy a special season as defending champions of the NBA title. Meanwhile, in the betting world, Milwaukee has +900 to win the NBA title according to DraftKings Sportsbook. That puts the Bucks behind only the Brooklyn Nets, the team he’s up against tonight, and the Los Angeles Lakers at odds.