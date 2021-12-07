The Cavaliers’ schedule, hell in this first leg of the season, will change and it will begin to go downhill. It is supposed, because that moment never seems to come. In its Game three in four nights (and in the third different city), the Cavs were tired. Visibly fatigued. Bad business to visit the champion, bad thing to have a back to back with games against Jazz and Bucks, two of the five best teams in this first part of the course. The Cavs, who play the Bulls tomorrow (no truce) have lost those two games. Foreseeable. But they have shown their face in both. Against the Jazz, alive until the last shot. In Milwaukee, with options until the final minutes (112-104).

Darius Garland, who had heroic moments against the Jazz, especially noted the exhaustion (10 points on 12 shots, 9 assists) and Evan Mobley (12 and 6 rebounds) accuses these NBA calendar hits that the rookies take to get used to. With your alpha-omega partner below your level, The Cavs were able to compete again, they got hold of a game again from which logic wanted to push them out. The 56-50 break seemed like a small miracle, with feelings that pointed to a greater difference. The 88-78 at the end of the third quarter was a comfortable cushion that, however, one of the usual arreones of the Cavs tore completely: 0-9 for 88-87. There Giannis Antetokounmpo appeared, blowing candles to celebrate his 27 years. The Cavaliers’ last hit, already reeling, put them 98-96, and with a pair of 3-pointers from Cedi Osman they went into limbo. Those of Bickerstaff could not get ahead, and finally the stubborn reality devoured them: a triple by Jrue Holiday, a pair of home-brand baskets by Khris Middleton, the final lunge by Giannis. In front was the champion, of course.

With Okoro denied in attack, Osman fallón (1/8 in triples) and a Ricky who did not catch a good streak this time (7 points, 9 assists, 2/9 in shots), much of the resistance was provided by the constant Jarrett Allen (25 points, 9 rebounds), a Markkanen that is going to more (20 points, 7 rebounds, 4 triples) and a Kevin Love who continues with his excellent reinsertion season: 15 points, 4 rebounds and 5 triples for the veteran power forward, in a few things (many intangibles) the leader of these Cavs bent on power with everything. And they only lose when they have no choice but to lose. So it was in Milwaukee, where the champion is rearmed: 16-9 already, hunting the Nets and Bulls with the certainty that, in his case, the home court factor matters a lot in the playoffs. And 11-0, the data says it all, when he has played the big three: Middleton (21 points, 8 assists), Jrue (20 + 7 + 7) and a Giannis who sealed the birthday party with 27 points, 12 rebounds and baskets that made the difference in the fourth quarter. The Bucks won because they were better and because their opponent was exhausted. But they suffered because there is no other way to beat these Cavs. An example of toughness.

