Grant Riller, Isaiah Joe, Tobias Harris, Joel Embiid, Matisse Thybulle, and Ben Simmons. It was the list of casualties with which the Sixers reached their 12th game of the season. And before the current champion, the Bucks. A priori, it seems difficult to get a game like this for any team, but the local team showed a praise worthy of praise that kept them in the game all the time and made them dream of the machado until the final seconds. Machado in quotes, since the Bucks are in low hours, still enjoying the success achieved a few months ago and knowing, like any champion team, that everything is a matter of stepping on the accelerator. Of course, even though the set directed by Mike Budenholzer did not arrive well to the land where the fathers of the country signed the Declaration of Independence, they were aware of the need to win and take the party forward. And they did.

The duel was a continuous give and take that had the Sixers as the initial protagonists, after an initial duel in which, emboldened by the impossibility represented by so many casualties, they went to 39-30. Because yeah, nobody knows about the future of Simmons, but that Embiid is out of the game due to the coronavirus protocols leaves the team without its main reference. As much as it is not showing its best level in this (still) start of the basketball course. The Bucks, returning to the game, reacted to the break, which they went ahead (61-58) thanks to a triple from a heroic Grayson Allen (25 points and 5 of 9 in triples). And from there, the alternation on the scoreboard was constant until the Sixers, they were only 2 points (107-109) with less than 3 minutes to go, they sank permanently.

After 15 changes in the light and four draws, the Bucks left the locals with only 16 points in a last quarter in which, in addition, they shot with just 20% in field shots and transformed a sad 1 of 12 into triples . It’s more, since they got to a single basket, they scored just one more time. In almost 3 minutes. A slab that is too big against a team with tremendous offensive and defensive power and that handles tight endings with a wisdom that it did not have before, and a pressure that, for results, no longer. Very physical behind and assiduously going to the personnel line (up to 21 times), the Bucks resolved a locked duel in which they did not show their best version. But what they took, after all, to set a record still very far from (their) reality (5-6) and in ninth place in the Eastern Conference.

Giannis Antetokounmpo was, of course, the best player of the match, but the viewer was left without seeing a battle that could have been very attractive against Embiid. 31 points (12 of 26 in field goals, 0 of 2 in triples and 7 of 13 in free throws), 16 rebounds and 4 assists in 36 minutes. In addition, 25 points from the aforementioned Allen, 19 + 10 from Bobby Portis, and 11 from Semi Ojeleye. All of them, with the intermittent contribution of Connaughton, George Hill and Holiday, who went to 8 points per beard. The Bucks shot 46% from the field and 38% from 3-pointers, in addition to taking advantage of the well-known loss of Embiid to prevail in the fight for the rebound (52 to 46) and make the right decisions at the right times, especially in the fourth quarter.

And the Sixers? Great role despite defeat. They got as far as physique and talent gave them, one dwarfed by massive casualties. Doc Rivers cheered his own with joy and managed to squeeze Andre Drummond, who had a great game playing as a starter after the loss of Embiid: 17 points and 20 rebounds. Milton went to 20, Niang to 21 from the bench and Tyrese Maxey scored more than anyone with an extraordinary 31 points. But no one could stop Grayson Allen, just 26 years old, and who already exceeds 15 points per game this season and 40% in triples. A young player who already showed his talent in the Grizzlies and the one that comes in handy, with the spaces that Giannis generates, the Bucks game. In short, an interesting duel that will be more so with all the available players and later in the season. When both teams, especially the Sixers, play more. For now, Giannis is doing his thing and Grayson Allen brings a smile to almost everyone. Mainly Bucks fans, of course.