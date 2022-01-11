A group of paleontologists who are working in England performed the surprising discovery of a 10 meter long ichthyosaur fossil, which is colloquially known as “Sea Dragon” or “Sea Dragon” Because these usually have teeth, large eyes and were huge reptiles that lived in the oceans.

The finding, although it was made known until now, actually happened in February 2021 when Joe Davis of Leicestershire and Rutland Wildlife Trust were doing routine drainage work on the island of Rutland Water, with the intention of making a change in the landscape of the town.

Davis was doing routine land reorganization work, which involved draining water from the lagoon, when suddenly he saw what looked like large vertebrae sticking out of the mud. When excavating they found the huge fossil of “Sea Dragon”.

“The find was absolutely fascinating and a true highlight of the race. It’s great to learn so much from the discovery and to think that this amazing creature was once swimming in the seas above us, “he said.

Fossil of “Sea Dragon” is over 180 million years old

Experts on the subject indicated that This find is one of the largest that has been made in the history of Paleontology in that country, It is the most complete ichthyosaur fossil ever found.

They also clarified that the “Sea Dragon” is not classified, as such, as a dinosaur, but rather it is a marine reptile. The first animals of this class appeared about 250 million years ago and became extinct about 90 million years ago, so it is speculated that this fossil is about 180 million years old.

“Despite the many ichthyosaur fossils found in Britain, it is remarkable to think that the Rutland ichthyosaur is the largest skeleton ever found in the UK,” said Dr Dean Lomax, a paleontologist who has studied this species.

Notably, the first “Sea Dragon” fossil was discovered in Dorset in 1812 by a girl named Mary Anning, who later became a world-renowned fossil hunter.

