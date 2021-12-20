12/20/2021 at 12:43 CET

Myriam B. Moneo

There was a time when flying was a pleasure and you could allow yourself to travel with the trunk of the Piquer without worrying about how big your suitcase was or how many packages you were carrying. Until the low cost, they lowered rates and began to charge us supplements. Among them, those for hand luggage in the cabin. In most cases, if you don’t pay priority boarding for your small suitcase, it goes to the warehouse, a more common practice since the coronavirus arrived. It is increasingly difficult to clarify what is allowed for free on board and you need a tape measure to avoid surprises. Airlines enjoy changing their policies.

Meanwhile, sentences continue to be issued that endorse the passenger’s right to travel with their hand luggage at no additional cost, like the recent one dictated by a judge in Palm in which holds than an airline You cannot charge a supplement to carry a suitcase in the cabin of the plane. It forced Ryanair to compensate the traveler who was unable to board for refusing to pay.

Article 97 of the Air Navigation Law (LNA) establishes that “the carrier will be obliged to transport together with the travelers, and within the price of the ticket, the luggage with the weight limits, regardless of the number of packages, and volume that set the Regulations “. It warns that “the excess will be subject to a special stipulation” but with one caveat: “For this purpose, objects and hand luggage that the traveler carries with him will not be considered luggage.” And the airline will be obliged “to transport them for free in the cabin.” Included are “items purchased in stores located at airports”. Boarding with them can only be denied “due to security reasons, related to the weight or size of the object, in relation to the characteristics of the aircraft”.

In addition to this state law, There is Regulation 1008/2008 of the European Union, of 2008, on common rules for the operation of air services. In its article 22, it refers to the freedom of setting prices., which is in which the airlines are covered, and dictates that “the Community airlines and, on the basis of the reciprocity principle, those of third countries, shall freely set the rates and freights of intra-Community air services”. Regarding the fees related to luggage, Brussels would have been grateful for more specificity. Therein lie many conflicts.

What policies do companies apply on cabin hand luggage?

VUELING

Only one small bag under the seat since November

Since November 23, Iberia’s low-cost airline has changed its policy with the basic rate “for those who travel light and want to pay the minimum” for their ticket. Free only allows a small bag under the seat with maximum measurements of 40 x 20 x 30 centimeters. The second piece in the cabin must weigh a maximum of 10 kilos and measure 55 x 40 x 20 cm and be paid.

RYANAIR

A lightweight travel package still a little smaller

Each passenger can carry a small piece also under the seat of up to 40 x 20 x 25 cm, “without additional luggage for babies who travel on their parents’ laps,” he warns. With other rates it is allowed to carry two pieces, adding a maximum additional suitcase of 10 kilos and dimensions 55 x 40 x 20 cm, from 24.20 euros, unless for “operational reasons” it is taken to the cellar.

AIR EUROPE

Cabin suitcase, bag, urn with ashes and ensaimadas

Air Europa understands hand luggage as life baggage: a 55 x 35 x 25 cm cabin suitcase and one more accessory with maximum dimensions of 20 x 35 x 30 cm, which will be located under the seat. It also warns that “it may happen that, even complying with the weight and size limits of hand luggage, our staff deems it necessary to transfer it to the hold at no additional cost to the passenger.” It is tedious in details: it allows “the transport of ashes or cremated human remains”, as long as the urn fits under the seat or in the luggage compartment. Wink to Mallorca, apart from hand luggage you can travel with two ensaimadas per passenger packed together.

IBERIA

Two pieces in the cabin, but if possible, only upload one

For our safety, and to reduce movements on the plane, it is recommended to hand over the 10 kg cabin suitcase (56 x 40 x 25 cm) free of charge at the check-in counters and only take a bag or briefcase on the plane (maximum 40 x 30x 15 cm) to place it under the front seat.

VOLOTEA

Bag and suitcase together cannot exceed 10 kilos

Each passenger can bring a handbag (35 x 20 x 20 cm) and a cabin suitcase in the cabin at no additional cost (55 x 40 x 20 cm) if they have priority boarding. Otherwise it is billed for free. Together they cannot weigh more than 10 kilos.