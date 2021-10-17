With the seal of quality “Made in Germany”, triple camera, wireless charging and the option of contactless payment.

The Gigaset GS4 senior is specifically adapted to the needs of the elderly. The specifically designed user interface shows key functionalities at a glance and is highly intuitive thanks to its modified keyboard. In addition, the GS4 senior is a complete smartphone in tune with the times. Thus, it includes an intelligent emergency call function, Android applications such as WhatsApp, triple camera, wireless charging and the contactless payment option.

Video calls

This terminal makes communication with the elderly as easy as possible, whether from video calls, sending spontaneous photos, text messages and, of course, making regular phone calls. And of course, all the applications that are regularly used by children and grandchildren also work on the Gigaset GS4 senior. To make the switch to the new smartphone as comfortable as possible, the device provides a set of simple instructions.

Specific user interface

Thanks to the high-contrast menu, large fonts and clear icons, using the Gigaset GS4 senior couldn’t be easier, even for inexperienced users. The phone has a customizable home screen for up to eight applications that can be arranged individually. The bright and wide screen, which includes a protective film, has a diagonal of 6.3 inches, is very sharp and has a Full HD + resolution. Additionally, the GS4 Senior also incorporates a pre-installed clear sleeve to ensure that it will not deteriorate if it is accidentally dropped or slipped from your hand.

Powerful battery, easy charging

With its powerful 4,300 mAh battery, the GS4 senior is a reliable companion for several days with moderate use. When it requires charging, it is easier than with other smartphones, since it can be done with the magnetic charging cable that includes the device, and that is practically hooked on its own; or via wireless charging. Simply place the GS4 senior on a compatible charging cradle and it will start to recharge, a feature not commonly found in the mid-range price segment.

NFC payments

The same happens with the telephone option to pay at the supermarket: the built-in NFC chip allows you to use Google Pay, for example. Another very practical feature is its triple card slot, where you can insert a memory card of up to 512 GB that allows you to include an almost infinite number of photos and videos. And along with your own SIM card, you can also include a second prepaid one if you want to use it from abroad to greet your family or to enjoy a cheaper rate during the holidays.

Integrated SOS function

In an emergency, a distress call can be quickly made by simply using the emergency call button on the GS4 senior home page. In addition to the already stored emergency number 112, other personal contacts can also be saved. The phone will dial them all in succession until someone answers. Also, the smartphone can send an emergency SMS to the pre-defined numbers with a pre-formulated message, including the current location. This option guarantees a greater sense of security, both for the elderly person and their families.

Attractive photos

The GS4 has a 16MP resolution camera and three lenses, including an additional wide-angle lens and a macro lens. The LED flash sheds the right light on the subjects to be photographed. For its part, the selfie camera has 13 MP and is located above the screen in a small V-shaped notch to achieve both the maximum screen size and the best photographic experience.

100% german

The Gigaset GS4 senior is a “Made in Germany” device and is manufactured in Bocholt in North Rhine-Westphalia. Gigaset GS4 senior users also enjoy the Gigaset services commitment of their technology. In addition to the 24-month manufacturer’s warranty, Gigaset offers a three-month warranty in the event of damage due to breakage or moisture. And if, in the first 90 days of purchase, the consumer realizes that they do not need a senior smartphone, they can return it thanks to the satisfaction commitment.

279 euros

www.gigaset.com