It is a robust DECT phone that is resistant to water, dust and shocks, in accordance with the IP65 standard.

Workshops, production centers, outdoor areas, logistics environments, etc. Any space becomes the home of the new Gigaset R700H PRO. Its greatest strength? Its robustness. This modern DECT terminal complies with the IP65 standard and is protected against shocks, drops, ingress of dust and humidity. Its rubber surface provides a perfect grip and is resistant to disinfectants, which facilitates cleaning and protects against bacteria and viruses. The device is also resistant to the entry of magnetic particles thanks to the special protective cover of the loudspeaker, and it can also be used with work gloves.

Smart Security Tools and Business Features

In the professional field, the Gigaset R700H PRO impresses with its illuminated 2.4 ”QVGA graphic display with 65,000 colors. Multiple content can be displayed simultaneously and clearly in up to eight lines. All the functions of the Gigaset R700H PRO can be comfortably controlled from a very intuitive interface, starting from its icons, the display, the function and side keys, and the five-way navigation key. Thanks to DECT technology, Bluetooth 4.2, the MicroUSB port and its 3.5 mm connector, the phone can communicate with other devices such as headsets, mobile phones or the PC itself. The Over The Aire (SUOTA) software update feature also makes management easy.

Synchronization with the computer

The Gigaset QuickSync software enables synchronization with the Microsoft Outlook phonebook: numbers can be dialed directly with a simple click on the Outlook contact. The computer displays the number or name of the caller. The terminal can also access the company’s agenda through PBX.

The R700H PRO offers HD audio, the perfect sound quality that users have come to expect from Gigaset, even in hands-free mode. In addition, the device adapts to the situation you are in thanks to its vibrating alarm, five volume levels and selectable audio profiles. This way, no call goes unnoticed even in noisy workspaces. The integrated LED acts as a visual resource to indicate incoming calls, but can also be used as a flashlight. Also, you can dial numbers directly or initiate an alarm call quickly and easily using the independently programmable alarm button.

Optimized for multi-cell systems, both indoors and outdoors

The new R700H PRO proves its full functional range, with great effectiveness, in the Gigaset N870IP PRO and N670IP PRO multicell systems. Seamless DECT roaming also helps coverage reach large company premises and warehouse areas, multiple floors, indoor and outdoor areas, and even the entire campus. Users have full freedom of movement, are completely flexible and can be reached anytime and anywhere in the company. In addition, the long battery life of the R700H PRO easily supports a long working day with numerous calls without the need for recharging. The new, robust Gigaset phone includes a belt clip, making it a reliable companion in any work space and situation, from noisy, wet, waste or dusty conditions.

