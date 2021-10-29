It has been a most difficult day for Zayn Malik, Gigi hadid and her mother, Yolanda. The news about the couple’s breakup came out on Thursday afternoon, and the reports said that Zayn would have had a strong argument with his daughter’s grandmother; even TMZ indicated that the singer “hit” her last week. The 28-year-old singer released a statement denying the allegations, and a few hours later multiple sources told PEOPLE that the couple had broken up. “They are not together at the moment. However, they are both good parents, ”said a friend of the Hadid family. TMZ reported that the incident happened more than a month ago. The news comes four days after Zayn posted a selfie that looked like she had been crying for hours.

The young couple welcomed their first daughter last September and a source told the outlet that the couple are sharing the responsibilities of caring for their daughter. “They share the responsibilities. Yolanda is of course very protective of Gigi. He wants the best for his daughter and granddaughter, ”revealed an insider. Gigi’s representatives told the publication that at this time she wanted “privacy.” “Gigi focuses solely on the best for Khai. She asks for privacy during this time, ”they said in a statement.

TMZ reported Thursday that Gigi’s mother, Yolanda, was considering filing a police report against Malik for beating her. Malik told the outlet: “I strongly deny that I hit Yolanda Hadid, and for the sake of my daughter, I refuse to elaborate, and I hope Yolanda will reconsider her false accusations and move towards healing these family problems in private.”

Then, in a lengthy statement shared on Twitter, Malik said he wanted to create “a place where the private affairs of the family are not thrown onto the world stage for all to discuss. In an effort to protect that space for her, I agreed not to contest claims arising from an argument I had with a member of my partner’s family who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago. ”

“This was and should be a private matter, but it seems that, for now, there are divisions and, despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment, which would allow me to care for my daughter in the way that she deserves, this it has been ‘leaked’ to the press, ”continued the former One Direction member. He added, “However, I am hopeful that everyone involved will heal from the harsh words shared and, more importantly, I remain vigilant to protect Khai and give him the privacy he deserves.”