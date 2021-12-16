12/16/2021 at 17:13 CET

Gil Membrado has presented this Thursday the balance of its successful 2021 season at the RACC Advanced Driving Center, the driving school that the RACC has located at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya (Montmeló). The young driver, only 14 years old, has signed a historic campaign, breaking all records for precociousness at the wheel.

This 2021 season, Gil Membrado was proclaimed European Champion of the FIA ​​Cross Car Academy Trophy, a title to which drivers aged 14 to 16 from seven countries aspired. Membrado faced the competition with a scholarship from the Royal Spanish Automobile Federation and the Higher Sports Council, in addition to having the support of the RACC and the Federació Catalana d’Automobilisme.

But also, Gil Membrado has been the youngest driver participating in the European Car Cross, which was not an obstacle to winning three of the five races held in different circuits, where he managed to proclaim himself European champion in his first participation in the championship. It is also the first Spanish to win a European Car Cross.

The pilot started the season in France, with a victory on his debut, and continued in the Czech Republic, where he won again. In Italy he played his third test, in which he finished 7th after receiving a touch from another participant. The calendar had marked the fourth appointment in Mollerussa (Lleida), a test that was decisive, since with his third absolute victory Gil was mathematically proclaimed Champion of Europe. The season ended at the Nürburgring, in which he retired after colliding with another participant.

Also, at the beginning of 2021 Gil Membrado also participated in the Giand category of the Andorran GSeries and he repeated the runner-up he had already achieved the previous year, competing in races where he was often done by riders of the level of Xevi Pons, Nil and Jan Solans and the former Formula 1 driver, Marc Gené. Membrado finished on the podium in all races, getting his second runner-up just behind the recently crowned Spanish Rally Champion, José Antonio Suárez, and ahead of Nil Solans. These results have allowed him to become part of the young promising program created by Michelin Motorsport France.

Rally debutMember, born in Olost de Lluçanès (Barcelona) on October 25, 2007He is a very precocious driver, he made his debut in 2018 when he was only 10 years old in karts and has been competing in races for another 4 years. 2021 was also the year in which he carried out his first kilometers as a rally driver and has become the youngest Spanish rider in history to make his debut in this specialty. At the age of 13, he made his debut in a two-day European Championship event, the Liepaja Rally (Latvia), where he finished third in Junior. As he did not have a driving license, Gil piloted his Peugeot 208 R2 in the special stages closed to traffic, while his co-driver, Rogelio Peñate, drove the car in the interconnection sectors.

In this debut season, Membrado has participated in three rallies from three different countries: Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia, exceedingly fulfilling the objective of safety and resistance at the wheel set for him by the Latvian federation, with whose license he was racing. The first special stage that the RACC rider faced was 27 km long. At the end of the season he managed to finish 3rd in the junior section of the Latvian championship, in which pilots up to 24 years old participated, being Membrado the youngest of them all.

His first steps as a driver began in 2019, when, due to his young age (11 years old), he was only able to compete in the free practice of the National Car Cros calendar tests, as well as participate in various tests on dirt circuits and also on ice. In any case, his debut took place a season earlier, in 2018 and at the age of 10, when he won the RACC Karting Open, the Asturias Alevín runner-up and managed to debut in the Alevín Spanish Championship in the tests held in Toledo and Valencia.

As explained this Thursday, by 2022 the goal of Gil Membrado and his instructor, Dani Balasch, is to dedicate himself mainly to the rallies of the Baltic championships, starting already in February of next year in Nordic tests on ice and snow, with a Peugeot 208 Rally4. Also, when not competing, Membrado He will reside in the CAR of Sant Cugat, where he will prepare physically and psychologically and will take the 3rd year of ESO, with a grant from the General Directorate of Sports of the Generalitat de Catalunya.