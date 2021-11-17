The UFC has yet to decide who will enter the Octagon to face undefeated fighter Khamzat Chimaev. Gilbert Burns, who is ranked # 3 in the welterweight rankings, is ready to go.

During this week’s episode of the MMA Fighting Portuguese podcast, Gilbert Burns explained that he has mixed feelings about the idea of ​​being Chimaev’s next opponent.

“I don’t think I’ll fight him while he’s ranked 10th. I think he will fight one more time, and after beating a top 5 or top 6 fighter, I would fight him, without a problem. If he’s at # 10, it doesn’t make sense, but I want to fight, so it’s complicated. “

“I have asked to fight Neil Magny many times. He’s at # 8, and the UFC didn’t want to give me this fight due to the ranking situation. So, they won’t even offer me Khamzat because they just said they won’t give me Neil Magny because of the ranking. But man, I have so much desire to fight that it would be difficult for me to say no to a fight.

On the other hand Gilbert Burns commented that “UFC knows that he will not say no to a fight” and that he would finally agree to face Chimaev if asked.

“It would be the fight of the night. They would have to give us pay-per-view money because it would be a great fight. We can stand up and trade, we can grapple, we can trade takedowns. I don’t think he knocks me down like he did Li, but if he does, that would be amazing. This fight will happen one day. I’m not sure if it will be this year, but I think it will happen next. “

Gilbert Burns knows that Chimaev is not the best option available to him (according to the rankings). However, it would be one of their biggest matchups in terms of hype.

“I think Khamzat is really tough. He’s new to the UFC, but he wants to fight. I like that style of challenging everyone. He exchanges, has heavy hands, has a very strong grappling and grappling. The hype is on, and good for him. He’s doing a great job. Who wouldn’t want that kind of hype? But I think he’s strong and he’s doing his thing. He went there and crushed. He took the mic, and he knows how to talk, he knows how to call the fights, he knows how to tweet and he knows how to talk trash. I think he’s doing a great job. “

Chimaev has demolished each and every opponent he has faced so far in the UFC, improving to 10-0 in MMA with 10 finishes. Nevertheless. Burns, who has beaten Tyron Woodley, Demian Maia, and Gunnar Nelson, believes Chimaev could have unfavorable matchups at welterweight.

“I think there are a lot of high-level fighters and grapplers in the division that would make things difficult for him. Apart from Kamaru, with whom he would have a very difficult fight. I think Colby Covington and I made things difficult for him. “

“We haven’t seen him against a high-level striker in the division. Against someone like Vicente Luque or ‘Wonderboy’, two very dangerous strikers where a good blow can knock you out. Judging from his fight, I think Colby and I would make things very difficult, and Vicente and ‘Wonderboy’ would make things difficult for him by fighting standing up. “

Yet Burns just wants to stay active in the UFC.

The Brazilian jiu jitsu ace even offered to replace Paulo Costa in the fight against Marvin Vettori and Luke Rockhold against Sean Strickland. Also, he would be willing to go up to 185 pounds in the future.