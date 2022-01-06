Gilbert Durinho scored a win and a loss in 2021 – Photo: .

Gilbert Durinho does not stop dreaming of the welterweight title, however after being defeated by champion Kamaru Usman, he had to start a new path to the belt. The Brazilian has not fought for 5 months when he defeated Stephen Thompson by decision.

On a note with Combate, Durinho evaluated last season as positive, and said he wants to be back in action soon. «This year 2021 was good. I managed to fight for the belt, where I started well, but couldn’t keep up with the fight and ended up losing that fight. I wanted to come back fast, this fight for the belt was in February, and I was able to fight again in July, where I got a very good victory against a very tough guy, who is Wonderboy », He said.

And I add: “I intend to always be very active. I’m 35 years old, I don’t think I’m going to be in sport for that long, I still have a few more years left and I like to be active, and that also motivates me to be more active, which is knowing that I won’t be here for that long.

According to Durinho, it is not for lack of will that he has not fought since his victory over Thompson. The Brazilian, by the way, said that there is a name that stands out as his possible opponent. «I am already negotiating my next fight, but it is difficult. Many people did not accept it (fighting with me), it has been a more complicated negotiation. I watch the fights and when there is someone from my division fighting, I am dying to be called, but no one challenges me. Let’s see when this next fight will be », Held.

And explained: «I am negotiating this fight, we are looking at a fight for April. We are only closing the opponent, to see who it will be. It could be (Khamzat) Chimaev, who was one of the few who accepted and we are in this negotiation there. We’ll see. It could be against him in the next fight.

“To have another shot at the belt, I think I need expressive victories. I think one or two. I think the next challenger for the belt will be Leon Edwards, so I think my win over Chimaev and Colby (Covington) puts me back there for the belt, but it’s really hard to control that. It depends a lot on the moment, on how you won, on the response of the fans. It depends on a lot, it is difficult to speak », Hill.

