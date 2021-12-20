Darío Pérez

@ Ringsider2020

Photo: Kevin Estrada / Golden Boy Promotions

The Mexican Gilberto «El Zurdo» Ramírez (43-0, 29 KO) beat the Cuban this past morning Yunieski González (21-4, 17 KO) at the AT&T Center in San Antonio.

Ramírez received some unexpected blows, given his status as a favorite, in the first round, which made him react and realize that his good habitual use of the jab would not help him to defeat González, but that he would have to be full of intensity from the start of the lawsuit. And he did it with mastery, combining the leading hand with crosses of the most powerful arm that marked territory in an excellent second round of the Aztec. The Cuban saw how, as if what he had in front of him were not enough, the referee deducted a point in the third episode for grabbing Lefty’s neck for a few moments, perhaps excessively.

The fourth round was, again, spectacular, with stark exchanges in the center of the ring that saw a very damaged Yunieski González throwing hands almost mechanically, without legs but with a huge heart to continue with the punishment received by the exalted Mexican who He also ate punctual powerful blows. This trend was repeated in the following rounds, lived with the tension of knowing that the fight could end at any moment until so many bullets received in the anatomy, increasingly felt, of González, caused the referee to intervene after a fight that dignified this sport on the part of both.

For its part, Seniesa Estrada (22-0, 8 KO) and Maria Micheo (9-1, 5 KOs) clashed with the first-ever minimum WBA world title up for grabs, and Superbad showed why she is the champion. After two initial rounds with a lot of action, Estrada dropped the Guatemalan hopeful in the third with an impressive left crochet, which she repeated in the fourth to win a forceful victory before the limit.

Also, in the men’s super featherweight, Lamont Roach (22-1-1, 9 KO) and René alvarado (32-11, 21 KO) They contested a high-level fight that ended in victory for Roach with scores of 100-90, 98-92, 98-92 after a fight dominated by the North American at all times.

The event was opened by the WBC flyweight world championship, risky for the first time by Marlen esparza (10-1, 1 KO) against Anabel «The Wasp» Ortiz (31-4, 4 KO), Mexican duel in which Ortiz suffered two protection scores, not very clear, in the first rounds, to end up losing on the cards by 100-88, 95-94 (incredible) and 99- 90.