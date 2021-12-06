12/06/2021 at 13:53 CET

.

Diego Simeone, Atlético de Madrid coach, finalized this Monday the details of his team for Tuesday’s game of the Champions League against Porto without Jose Maria Gimenez, who has not yet overcome a contracture, or Stefan savic, injured, with what Geoffrey kondogbia He is emerging as the starting central in front of the casualties for that clash of both players and Felipe Monteiro, the latter by penalty.

“Gimenez He is not going to be there, “confirmed this Monday at a press conference the Argentine coach about the Uruguayan central defender, who joined the group on Sunday, but this Monday he no longer exercised with his teammates, proof that he has not yet fully recovered from the contracture for which he had to be replaced a week ago against Cádiz at the Nuevo Mirandilla stadium and for which he could not play on Saturday against Mallorca at the Wanda Metropolitano.

A transcendent loss for Atlético, especially since they have two more in the same area, in the center of defense. They are not available or Philip Monteiro, sanctioned for his expulsion at Anfield against Liverpool, nor Stefan savic, who suffers a muscle injury in the right thigh, as confirmed by the medical tests to which he was subjected this Monday after suffering that ailment in the first minutes of the last clash against Mallorca.

“The Montenegrin footballer will begin to receive physiotherapy sessions and rehabilitation training,” explained this Monday the medical part of the rojiblanco team, with which he will travel to Porto only with a center-back from the first team suitable for the crash. Mario Handsome, who will accompany Geoffrey kondogbia, who will be relocated to that position in the starting eleven, according to the team’s last training session, this Monday at the Ciudad Deportiva in the Madrid town of Majadahonda.

At first, Fran gonzalez, central of the subsidiary, will also travel with the team to Porto to occupy a place on the bench in the decisive duel of the Champions League, in which neither will be available, predictably, nor Kieran Trippier, who has been training with the group for a week after the grade III sprain in the left acromioclavicular joint suffered on November 7, and Ivan Saponjic, already in the final stretch of his recovery from a muscle ailment.

He is already recovered, while, Yannick Carrasco, who will be part of the squad for Porto after being dropped against Mallorca due to slight discomfort suffered a week ago against Cádiz.