12/30/2021 at 4:25 PM CET

Without the coach Diego Simeone, Antoine Griezmann, Joao Felix, Koke Resurrection Y Hector Herrera, all positive for Covid-19 by PCR, Atlético de Madrid resumed training with Nelson alives, second technician, in command, with Jose Maria Gimenez Y Sime Vrsaljko with the group to finalize his recovery and with Jan Oblak already available, after his absence in Wednesday’s session because his plane back to the capital of Spain did not take off on time due to the fog.

After the announcement of the positives of the Argentine coach and the four players, known this Thursday and that will be released next Sunday against Rayo Vallecano, and the confirmation of the negative of the rest of the players by the PCR, more sensitive to detect the infection than the antigen tests, the team completed its planned training session without those affected by Covid-19, asymptomatic and isolated in their homes, as established by the health protocol.

Vrsaljko, has dropped the last three games due to a fracture in the zygomatic arch suffered against Porto, and Giménez, out of the last five games due to a contracture suffered on November 28, already at the same pace as his teammates. Predictably, the two will already be available for the duel this Sunday at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium.

In serious doubt are still the presences in that duel of Marcos Llorente placeholder image and Stefan Savic, with both muscle injuries. The Madrid midfielder, who suffered this ailment on December 18 against Sevilla, did work on the sidelines of the group on the pitch this Thursday; the Montenegrin center-back, who has lost four games, continued his recovery off the pitch.

Jan OblakMeanwhile, he joined the training sessions this Thursday, in which players from the subsidiary such as Ibrahima Camara, Javi Serrano and Carlos Martín, which will possibly have a route again in the call-up of the first team against Rayo Vallecano.