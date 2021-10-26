In 2019 two great premieres dominated conversations on social networks during the second half of the year, Joker – 91%, starring Joaquin Phoenix, and The Mandalorian – 91%, the first live-action Star Wars series premiered on Disney Plus with the performances of Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano and Carl Weathers, among others. Now as by fate, Joker and The Mandalorian had a crossover … or something like that, thanks to the always controversial Gina Carano.

At the beginning of 2021 the ex-wrestler was fired by Disney after making a publication where she compared herself to the Jews persecuted during World War II, but that was the last straw, in 2020 she made numerous publications on social networks where she denied the pandemic, he criticized the use of face masks and even vaccines. Now that he is no longer part of the Star Wars universe, he continues to share conspiracy theories about Covid-19 and compares himself with the protagonist of Joker, Arthur Fleck.

The image that the actress published shows Joaquin phoenix characterized as Arthur Fleck with the director of the film, Todd Phillips. Above the actor is written “I, ready to leave society” and above the filmmaker “people right now saying something that does not seem right.” The answers were not long in coming, and you can see the funny tweet below:

But that’s not all, because that same day he shared this illustration that shows two people sitting on a bench, wearing face masks, being watched by a camera on top of a sign announcing curfew. Behind them passes a tank driven by the police, and one of those who star in the scene asks if they managed to flatten the curve. This image illustrates well one of the fantasies of the type conspiranoids. Gina Carano, who claim to live in a dystopia like 1984, George Orwell’s novel adapted to the cinema on several occasions.

Carano also retweeted the video of workers protesting vaccine laws in New York, as they refuse to follow them. Following his dismissal from The Mandalorian, the actress was contacted by Ben shapiro, famous curator who runs The Daily Wire site, to appear in a new movie. Along with two of the actors who appear in it, Carano appeared in an Instagram post pointing the middle finger and with the message “cancel this.”

The return of Gina Carano a Star Wars was a rumor a few weeks ago, but in addition to coming from a very unreliable source (the youtuber Mike zeroh), her recent publications show that this will not happen, since she did not learn the lesson, and instead of the dismissal making her reflect on her controversial positions around Covid-19, it seems that it only caused her to insist more on defending them.

As for Star Wars, the franchise will continue to give fans what they are looking for. This year there will be no third season of The Mandalorian, but we will have The Book of Boba Fett, starring Temuera Morrison; and in the next few years there will be series by Obi-Wan Kenobi, Ahsoka Tano, Lando Calrissian, and Cassian Andor, among others.

The sequel trilogy that began in 2015 with Star Wars: The Force Awakens – 92% did not manage to convince the fans with the final result, but thanks to Star Wars television they had a new opportunity, and now the outlook looks very hopeful for the loyal fans of the franchise. It seems the days of disappointment with Star Wars: The Last Jedi are long gone – 91% and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – 61%. As of now, Lucasfilm is trying to keep fans happy by bringing back well-loved characters and using whatever fanservice is necessary.