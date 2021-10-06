Gina Carano was a much loved star of The Mandalorian – 91%, the Lucasfilm series that won everyone’s heart in 2019, however, the actress was left out of production after issuing some problematic comments on her social networks at the end of 2020. Now she takes up her profiles on the Internet again to touch another sensitive subject, obtaining criticism and insults in return. It is less and less likely that she will be hired for another great Hollywood project.

On The Mandalorian, Gina played Cara Dune, a former Resistance fighter who joins Din Djarrin on some mission-specific missions, becoming a trusted friend of the protagonist and lore’s latest heroine. Star wars. But the fame and affection of the fans did not last long for Gina, because at the end of last year she made some controversial posts on networks, nailing her grave in February 2021 when she said that Republicans are as persecuted as Jews in the Holocaust. The Walt Disney Company had enough of her and she was fired immediately.

Gina took his profile on Twitter to post a meme in which he compares the scandal of Harvey weinstein with the mandate made by Joe biden to the American people regarding the taking of vaccines, which has become mandatory in some aspects of daily life (to work, travel or enter specific places). Carano he uses the meme of the Spider-Man who meets himself to assimilate the example.

Although Gina Carano has some followers who think like her, the vast majority took the time to leave negative or critical comments on her publication. The actress assumed the anti-vaccination position long ago and refuses to take it, a fact that unleashes the accusations of network users who handle other perspectives.

Since his departure from The Mandalorianfans are eager to know who will take the actress’s place in the series, however, Disney and Lucasfilm have not offered details on the decisions they will make to fill the void. A few days ago the rumor of the beginning of recordings for the third season jumped onto the networks, and that these would have started for the moment without Pedro Pascal. Who will become the new female heroine of the next chapters? We will have to wait for the news on networks or until the launch of the following season.

Tweet from Gina Carano He has already turned social networks around and users did not think twice when criticizing or openly insulting the actress, either with a comment on the post or by retweeting and dedicating some condemning words. It’s been a long time since Gina they stopped caring what others say about her and continues to use their networks to empty thoughts that are inconvenient at this time. It would not be strange to imagine that the actress is blacklisted by many Hollywood studios. Here we present a series of tweets that point out and destroy the meme shared by Carano.

Gina Carano is very silly.

Gina Carano is dumb as fuck https://t.co/y3IgN9jB9i – Live Service Sif (@protectbabyslf) October 5, 2021

Again with the non-comparable issues? You would think that she would learn. You can’t expect everyone to be smart.

Again with the non-comparable topics? You’d think she would learn. Can’t expect everyone to be smart. https://t.co/AhNX1ebWza – Crow (@ScaringTheCrow) October 5, 2021

Devils. Imagine comparing vaccines to protect people and not die from a literal rape. What rubbish.

Holy shit. Imagine comparing vaccines so that you protect people and don’t die to literal rape. What a scumbag. https://t.co/jglobJirOu – Byron – as Bi as Tim Drake 🏳️‍🌈 (@ByronBiDisaster) October 5, 2021

This has to be without a doubt one of the stupidest and most ill-intentioned things I’ve ever seen. Gina Carano and everyone who defends her or this should be ashamed of themselves and fuck off.

This has to be without a doubt one of the most asinine and ill-intentioned things I’ve ever seen. Gina Carano and everyone that defends her or this should be ashamed of themselves and can fuck all the way off https://t.co/lIXnvakCZD – Josh Davenport (@ JDavenport98) October 5, 2021

