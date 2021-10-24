10/24/2021 at 6:39 PM CEST

The Argentine Giovanni Simeone, forward of Hellas Verona, lived this Sunday a dream afternoon in the Italian Serie A, by signing a forceful poker to Lazio that allowed him, in ninety minutes, to equal his scoring record last year (six goals) and to place himself within just two goals of the tournament’s top scorer, Ciro Immobile.

Gio Simeone, son of Atlético Madrid coach Diego Pablo Simeone, showed at the Bentegodi stadium in Verona of all his scoring potential and confirmed his tremendous performance against teams trained by Maurizio Sarri.

In 2018, he scored a resounding triplet to Napoli de Sarri and put an end to the title ambitions of the Neapolitan team. This Sunday, he inflicted the now Lazio coach a tough defeat that left him in the eighth league position.

Simeone broke equality by beating Spanish goalkeeper Pepe Reina half an hour into the game after a pass into the hole by Gianluca Caprari and, shortly after, he scored a goal of pure power from the edge of the area with a right hand entered by the squad.

The Argentine, born in Buenos Aires 26 years ago, culminated his dreamy afternoon in the second half, in which he signed 3-1, after the momentary 1-2 of Ciro Immobile, and completed the win with the header of the final 4-1.

“Personally it is very exciting, because this morning when I was studying Lazio I dreamed of scoring two or three goals. You have to be focused. It was my turn today and I’m happy because I did it, “said Gio Simeone at the end of the game, in statements to Italian television” DAZN “.

“I do meditation because it is good for me, I am curious and I like to know myself. Today I was very nervous, I started to work on this emotion and I was fine“He added. Cholito scored a goal this year against Genoa, his former team, and another against Spezia, with an assist included, before the great performance this Sunday.

Has 56 goals in Serie A, a championship that he reached in 2016 at the hands of Genoa. In his first Italian campaign he scored twelve goals, including a double against Juventus Turin, Italian champion.

He then signed for Fiorentina, with whom he scored 20 goals in two seasons, before joining Cagliari. In Sardinia, he signed 18 goals in two seasons. In Verona he is at the center of the sports project and is being the protagonist of great performances alongside Gianluca Caprari.