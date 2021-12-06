12/06/2021

Giovanni Simeone meets again with the goal at Hellas Verona. The Argentine forward was loaned by Cagliari this past summer and already he has scored eleven goals in 15 games and has given three assists. Last season he suffered the worst scoring streak, scoring only six goals in 33 games, his worst mark in the last six years, and in this he has recovered his best version in a Verona that occupies the tenth position of the standings with 23 points, a four from Europe.

The son of ‘Cholo’ arrived in Italy in the 2016-2017 season and both in Genoa and in Florentina and Cagliari he was an important piece for the team. And now it has entered the history of Calcium. Always close to the goal, with his spectacular double this past weekend against Venezia and which served for the comeback (3-4), The ‘Cholito’ has become the second non-Italian player to score at least ten goals in Serie A with four different teams: Genoa, Fiorentina, Cagliari and Hellas Verona.

In this way, Gio has equaled a brand that belonged to Hernan Crespo, who wrote them down with the Parma, Lazio, Milan and Inter de Milan. “I focus on giving everything in each game, numbers are numbers. I give everything on the field, what interests me is to give everything, because at the end of the game I am calm,” explained the forward after the match.

CAPOCANNONIERE?

His scoring numbers in Calcio place him as the second highest scorer in the championship, only behind Inmobile and Vlahovic, with 13 goals each. Since October, his scoring average (0.73 points per game) is only available to Robert Lewandowski.Giovanni Simeone has never hidden his desire to play for Atlético de Madrid and has already sounded several times for LaLiga teams. If you continue to watch the door regularly this season, the next summer market in 2022 will ring with force again. In fact, Hellas Verona saves a purchase option to take over the services of the Argentine, who with the help of meditation and his pure scoring instinct, he is experiencing a stellar moment in Italy.