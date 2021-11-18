11/18/2021 at 18:41 CET

After the departure of Steven Gerrard direction England, the Glasgow Rangers he has been forced to find a replacement for the once legendary English midfielder. The Scottish team has decided that the Dutch, ex of Barça and Rangers, Gio van bronckhorst, be your next technician.

The former footballer, has already been presented with his new kit through Twitter, from where has sent a message full of emotion: “I am very happy and proud to return to Rangers as their new manager. I can’t wait to meet you all!”

A warm welcome to Gio

For his part, the president of the Scottish entity, Douglas Park, has warmly welcomed his new coach: “I am delighted to welcome Giovanni as our coach to start a new era and continue to build. The team is in a good position on the field and, as board of directors, We will support both Giovanni and Ross Wilson to keep Rangers successful. ”

The new Rangers coach arrives in a complicated situation, the club was in a very positive dynamic at the hands of Steven Gerrard, who was able to win the Scottish league after a ten-year drought caused by an intractable Celtic, who took the championship nine consecutive times.

Currently, They lead the domestic championship with 4 points of advantage over their great rival, Celtic. Thus, Gio will have to continue with the good dynamics that Gerrard left before going to England to train Aston Villa.