11/10/2021 at 19:07 CET

Andrea Agnelli, president of the Juventus, was one of the strong men in the creation of the European Super League leadered by Florentino Pérez.

The project originally devised by 12 of the largest teams in Europe, including Barça, Real Madrid and Juventus It did not end up coming to fruition, as the threats from UEFA and FIFA added to the protests of the fans they ended up smashing the old dream of Florentino Pérez. A few months later, Giorgio Chiellini, wanted to talk about said European Super League.

In a statement to DAZN, the Italian central defender has assured that “iInstitutions, clubs and players must come together to reform the calendar, create new competitions and promote football, it can still improve “.

An increasingly Europeanized football

According to Chiellini, current football is moving towards a Europeanisation of matches, with a certain loss of weight in local competitions: “In my opinion the future of world football is moving towards a Europeanisation with respect to the national championship. The athletes of our level and the fans want to see more matches of the European level With all the respect of some teams in the Italian league. “For the Italian central defender, the ideal would be to go from 20 to 18 or 16 teams in the national leagues.

Chiellini adds that The Super League is part of the change of football itself: “In America, super leagues have been created in all sports and although football romantics would like the abolition of Var, play without offside or go back to the goalkeeper, the world advances and we should not be scared by the changes“.

Chiellini complains about the treatment received by the footballers

Finally the central bianconeri he has complained about the treatment that players receive when it comes to being listened to: “We are the main players. Look at the last two stops of the national teams, with the poor South Americans forced on endless trips and not even back in time for the games. It’s disrespectful to everyone. ”

So that, Giorgipo Chiellini wanted to show support for his president’s idea, Andrea Agnelli, despite the fact that at the moment everything indicates that he will have to wait a few years for this idea to come true.