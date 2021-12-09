

With Savarese, the Timbers have won two Western Conference titles and one MLS title.

Photo: Steve Dykes / .

The New York City FC is one step away from glory: the MLS Cup title. But first they must defeat a wise American football connoisseur, who not only knows how to win titles, but also New Yorkers: the Venezuelan Giovanni Savarese, Portland Timbers coach, rival of NYC FC in the final next Saturday.

Savarese He assumed the technical direction of the Portland Timbers in 2017, after four years directing the New York Cosmos, a team with which he won three championships in the North American Soccer League, in colloquial terms, a kind of second division of the North American circuit.

In Portland it has been successful: won two Western Conference titles (2018, 2021) and the MLS is Back Tournament title, the tournament with which soccer was resumed in the United States after the COVID-19 pandemic. He also set the record for most undefeated matches in MLS, with 17 games in the 2018 season.

Giovanni savarese has between eyebrow and eyebrow the title of the MLS Cup, the only one missing from his record on the circuit. For him, it is a dream that Portland – a city he calls his home – will host the grand final against New York City FC.

His history with Cosmos highlights two victories over New York City FC in the US Open Cup, as well as the victory he achieved in 2020 with Portland to eliminate New Yorkers from the bubble held in Orlando.

“I am proud of the players. I’m enjoying the moment: the thrills, being here in Providence Park (Portland home). Now we concentrate on what is to come … There is one more game left. We dreamed of the possibility of playing the MLS Cup here, and the dream came true“, Expressed the Venezuelan after the 2-0 victory over Real Salt Lake, which gave him the Western Conference title.

In an interview for the Newsday portal, Savarese remembered the moments he lived in New York, not only with the Cosmos, but also as a player (LIU Brooklyn, NY Greek Americans, Brooklyn Italians, Long Island Rough Riders, MetroStars, St. John’s) and as a youth project manager for the New York Red Bulls.

“New York will always be a part of my life, there are many good times. I have very good friends there. It’s a special place“, He concluded. The ultimate focus, however, is on bringing new joy to Portland.

An old acquaintance will be the last obstacle for New York City FC in their bid to win the MLS Cup for the first time.