

Amazon claimed that after tornado alerts, they tried to shelter workers to a shelter area.

The girlfriend of one of the victims of the Amazon warehouse collapse after the tornado hit in Illinois reported that her partner had sent her a text message saying the company ordered her to stop driving home. And he will stay put until the storm passes.

“I got text messages from him (her boyfriend). He always tells me when he’s filling the Amazon truck when he’s getting ready to go back. I was like ‘okay, I love you’. He says, ‘well Amazon won’t let me go until the storm passes’Cherie Jones, girlfriend of the late Larry Virden, reported to the New York Post.

The woman said the text message was received around 8:21 pm, 16 minutes before the tornado made landfall. Jones stressed that the warehouse was about 13 minutes from his home.

“We heard that the tornado didn’t make landfall until 8:30 pm, so I had 20 minutes to get homeJones recounted to The Post.

Virden, who worked at the company for 5 months, was the father of four children, including adopted children, and with his partner he had three children between the ages of 9 and 12.

Although she emphasized that Amazon did not let her boyfriend go home, Jones clarified that she does not blame the company for his death, but wondered what would have happened if they had allowed her to return home.

Meanwhile, Amazon noted that the Edwardsville location received a tornado warning through multiple alerts., and that the team tried to get as many workers and partners as possible into an already designated refuge area.

The company noted that employees and drivers can have their cell phones while they work, as they can provide emergency weather alerts and allow employees to communicate with family members.

However, Amazon has previously prohibited workers from having their phones on warehouse floors, having employees leave their phones in their vehicles or in employee lockers, a policy that was rejected during the pandemic, Bloomberg said.

Virden was one of six victims of the tornado’s passage. The rest were identified by the authorities this Sunday as Deandre S. Morrow, 28, Kevin D. Dickey, 62, Clayton Lynn Copa, 29, Austin J. McEwen, 26, and Etheria S. Hebb, 34.

