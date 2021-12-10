12/10/2021 at 20:00 CET

Tatiana perez

If Girona is able to continue the level of play tomorrow at Can Misses (4pm / Movistar LaLiga) it can hit the table well. Only three points separate the rojiblancos from the play-off, which means that a win against Ibiza would put the de Michel Sanchez in the fight for promotion – waiting for the results of Las Palmas and Oviedo.

The technician recovers Juncà and Kébé and it remains to be seen how he will distribute the minutes in the first game of the three they will face in six days. After Ibiza, next week Huesca will play in the Cup (Tuesday) and Burgos (Friday). There will be no rest, but there will be time for that.

Stuani will be the main threat of Girona to end the defensive security of those of Juan Carlos Carcedo placeholder image, a rival that costs a lot to score but has not seen a goal for a month. Javi lara and Morels will be available for the celestial set.

PROBABLE ALIGNMENTS

Ibiza: Germán Parreño; Grima, Goldar, Juan Ibiza, Morillas; Appin, Manu Molina; Miki Villar, Guerrero, Javi Lara and Castel.

Girona: Juan Carlos; Arnau, Santi Bueno, Bernardo, Juanpe, Jairo; Aleix García; Álex Baena, Pol Lozano; Samu Sáiz and Stuani.

Referee: De la Fuente Ramos (committee of Castilla y León).

Stadium: Can Misses, 4pm.