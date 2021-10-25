10/25/2021

On at 23:27 CEST

Tatiana Perez

Stuani he dressed as a hero again. The Uruguayan forward saved yesterday the tie against the Saragossa (0-1) after matching a goal from Vada in the second part. Before, the rojiblancos saw two goals annulled them. Míchel repeated eleven for the third time looking to give continuity to the best version of his team.

Girona

Juan Carlos, Arnau, Bernardo (Sarmiento, min. 72), Santi Bueno, Juanpe, Jairo (Pablo Moreno, min. 83), Aleix García, Baena, Samu Sáiz, Borja García (Ureña, min. 72) and Bustos (Stuani , min. 64).

Saragossa

Álvarez, Fran Gamez, Lluís López, Jair Jr, Chavarría, Francho, Petrovic, Adrián (Vada, min. 67), Nano Mesa (James, min. 78), Bermejo and Ivan (Álvaro Jiménez, min. 67).

Goals

0-1, min. 70: Vada; 1-1, min. 86.

Referee

González Francés (Canarian committee). He admonished Baena, Samu Sáiz (Girona); Lluís López, Fran Gamez (Zaragoza).

Incidents

Montilivi, 5,162 spectators.

The Girona. An auction of Arnau was about to become a goal after a center of Aleix Garcia, but the defender ran out of space. Yes you got it Busts, although it was annulled for offside (min. 10). For his part, Saragossa warned with a shot of Chavarría who rejected the rear and a shot of Adrian Garcia that narrowly came out.

Just before the break, Montilivi celebrated the local goal by Aleix Garcia. It did not last long since the VAR canceled it by hands. The Aragonese team had two occasions as soon as the second half began. Russet ran into the defense and neither Nano Table neither Ivan they got to hook a ball well controlled by Chavarría.

He also stayed about to see goal Juanpe with a header that skimmed the crossbar (min. 55). In the end Vada he did it by beating Juan Carlos in 70, but Stuani appeared to leave the score in a tie.