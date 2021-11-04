11/04/2021 at 21:16 CET

Jordi Roura

Cristhian Stuani He was once again the hero of Girona to overcome a game that had been complicated, and a lot, in the first half, with the 0-1 of Alcorcón. The Uruguayan came out after the break from the bench and in less than a quarter of an hour, with three goals in eleven minutes, turned the scoreboard to bring euphoria to the stands of Montilivi.

GIR

ALC

Girona

Juan Carlos, Valery, Bernardo, Santi Bueno, Juanpe, Arnau (Calavera, 86 ‘), Terrats (Kebé, 46’), Aleix García, Pablo Moreno (Stuani, 46 ‘), Baena (Juncà, 94’) and Bustos ( Artero, 73 ‘).

Alcorcón

Dani Jiménez, David Fernández, Nico Gorosito, Fornies (Hugo Fraile, 71 ‘), Laure, Arribas (Lucho, 85’), Aguilera (Bellvís, 71 ‘), Zarfino (Moyano, 71’), Juan Hernández, Asencio (Al Badaoui, 52 ‘) and Juanma.

Goals

0-1 M. 30 Gorosito. 1-1 M. 54 Stuani. 2-1 M. 62 Stuani. 3-1 M. 65 Stuani.

Referee

Sánchez López (Murcian Committee). TA: Stuani (90 ‘) / Aguilera (50’), Hugo Fraile (89 ‘) and Lucho (94’).

Incidents

Montilivi. 4,419 spectators.

Three goals, or great goals, all thanks to impressive headshots, to pinpoint centers from Aleix Garcia, Bustos and Arnau. Second victory in a row and Girona who, for the first time this season, can afford to start looking up. Ah! And nobody remembered the long list of casualties, without valuable pieces with Samu, Borja or Jairo for yesterday’s game.

It was the same old story, repeated other times this season. Girona commanded the game, had approaches and had found the formula to overcome the iron pressure line of an Alcorcón that arrived in Girona at the bottom with the water up to his neck. Terrats controlled poorly within the area and his attempt at Vaseline did not create danger. Shortly after Aleix Garcia tried his luck from outside the area and forced Dani Jiménez to show off to send the ball to a corner. Míchel’s team generated, but in his second mistake he bit the dust. A loss by Baena generated a counterattack from Madrid, Arribas ate Valery and his shot could send Juan Carlos to a corner. The first error was saved, but not the second. In that corner kick, the defense, very passive, allowed Arribas to comb at the near post and Gorosito, unopposed, scored the 0-1 at will.

The set changed in the second half. Valery forgave the draw but not Stuani, which came out after the break, early in the 54th minute. Corner that ends with the ball at Aleix’s feet, and his center is sent by the Uruguayan to the back of the net. The local momentum did not end there. Shortly after (min. 62), a great move by Girona that ends in a center by Bustos and again Stuani, with a header, puts the 2-1 that turned the scoreboard. He completed his work of art, a hat-trick in eleven minutes, with a 3-1 pass from Arnau, also headed.