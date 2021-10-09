10/08/2021 at 20:10 CEST

Marc Brugues

Against Valladolid, a few weeks ago at Montilivi, it came out heads (1-0). At the end of the game, however, the players were fused from tension and effort. The pressure of seeing themselves in descent made the team draw strength to take a step forward and beat one of the candidates to climb. That victory gave the club some peace of mind, which, with the draw in Oviedo and the defeat against Almería, has once again turned into bad feelings.

At this point and with the team in relegation positions again, the match at the Anxo Carro takes on an even higher significance. There are three points at stake, yes, and we are only still in October, but today’s duel in Lugo may draw two very different paths for the team.

The first, the desired one, add three points that suppose a punch on the table and signify a turning point in the League. The other, the most feared, a defeat that installs the team and the environment in depression.

Today’s rival adds more pressure to the situation because it has the same points as Girona and is the one that marks the border with salvation. That is why a victory this Saturday would have immense value for the immediate future of Girona. Míchel recovers for the Pablo Moreno cause, once the physical level tuning process is finished, but maintains the low Calavera and Juncà.

POSSIBLE ALIGNMENTS:

Lugo: Vieites, Campabadal, Lebedenko, Ros, Alende, Xavi Torres, Sené, Valentín, Carrillo, Hugo Rama and Chris Ramos

Girona: Juan Carlos, Valery, Jairo, Bernardo, Juanpe, Bueno, Terrats, Aleix Garcia, Samu Sáiz, Baena and Stuani.

Referee: Gorostegi Fernández.

Hour: 16:00.

Stadium: Carriage width