12/05/2021 at 21:00 CET

Carles rosell

Girona, strong in Montilivi but again with absences, receives a Leganés depleted by the coronavirus. The Madrid club announced that up to nine members of the first team, three of them players, were testing positive. They remain isolated but without significant symptoms, so they will miss a crash that, in principle, should be celebrated.

The names of those affected did not transcend, although looking at the call, it is most likely that it is a question of Tough, Ruben Pardo and Sabin merino. All three join the already known casualties of Jon Bautista, Fede Vico and the ex of Girona Yoel barcenas.

Too the Catalans are a bit lame in the squad. Kébé and Juncà they are sanctioned, with which they cannot play. Are still injured Terrats, Borja Garcia, Sarmiento, Pablo Moreno and the young man Ureña. Valery, Juanpe and possibly Busts they will be available again.

Probable lineups

Girona: Juan Carlos, Arnau Martínez, Santi Bueno, Bernardo, Juanpe, Jairo, Aleix García, Pol Lozano, Álex Baena, Samu Saiz and Stuani

Leganes: Riesgo, Palencia, Omeruo, Sergio González, Javi Hernández, Luis Perea, Gaku, Randjelovic, Eraso, Arnáiz and Garcés

Referee: Prieto Iglesias (C. Navarro).