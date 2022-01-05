01/05/2022 at 19:59 CET

The Three Wise Men have arrived in Girona to leave a gift in the form of a party. Today Montilivi (16:00) receives a First Division team such as Osasuna in the single-game elimination of the round of 32 of the Copa del Rey.

“It is a beautiful and important competition for us & rdquor;, highlighted the Girona coach, Míchel, at a press conference. The coach will not have his top scorer, Cristhian Stuani, since he reserves it for next Sunday in the League match against Fuenlabrada.

That is why a good string of players from the subsidiary will help the older ones to try to pass the round. “Cunning will play. I will not say anything else. We are counting on them because they are gaining a step forward & rdquor ;, explained a Míchel who lamented the casualties due to covid of young players like Arnau Martínez or Eric Monjonell.

Probable lineups

Girona: Juan Carlos; Calavera, Bueno, Juanpe, Juncà, Valery or Jairo; Pol Lozano, Ibrahima Kébé; Ricard Artero; Borja García and Nahuel Bustos.

Osasuna: Juan Pérez; Ramalho, Unai Dufur, Juan Cruz, Cote; Rober Ibáñez, Javi Martínez, Grau, Íñigo Pérez, Ontiveros; Barber.

Referee: Alberola Rojas (Castilian-Manchego committee).

Stadium: Montilivi Municipal State.

Hour: 16:00.