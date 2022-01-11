01/11/2022 at 18:55 CET

Marc Brugues

Surely no one will dispute that Girona is experiencing the best moment of the season. The team has been installed in the play-off zone since the last game of the first round against Burgos (3-1) and, based on good play and results, it shows that it is not only comfortable but that, following the speech ambitious since the beginning of Michel, also wants to aspire.

The feelings are the most positive as it could be seen against Fuenlabrada where the Girona team, despite not knowing how to close the game, did a recital of the game. Three consecutive victories, five in a row at Montilivi and a streak of 29 points added from the last 39 have catapulted the team from relegation places to sixth place.

An unimaginable situation a few months ago. Girona’s state of grace does not end here because it makes the most optimistic people start to look even higher at the standings and already look at second place. And it is that the tie of Eibar this Monday in Oviedo (1-1) leaves the direct ascent at 6 points, which now marks the Valladolid with 43, the same as the Basques, for the 37 of the Girona.

The team flows onto the pitch, wins the games and the atmosphere is unbeatable in Montilivi. Only the deficit in points accumulated during the first leg of the championship prevents Girona from being even higher in the standings. In this regard, in the middle of the winter market, the fans, and also MichelThey hope and trust that the sports management will take advantage of the cash inflow to reinforce the squad.