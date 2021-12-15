12/15/2021 at 8:34 PM CET

Tatiana perez

It has rained a lot since the penalty that he diverted Becerra to Óscar Díaz even the one who stopped last Tuesday Ortolá to Escriche. More than seven years. Specifically, 2,599 days. Ranging from November 2, 2014 in a league match against Valladolid (2-1) to December 14, 2021 in the Copa del Rey with Huesca (0-1).

During all this time, Girona has seen how the rival celebrated the goal for the maximum penalty. The rojiblanco team has conceded a total of 37 penalty goals in a matter of eight seasons, in which five of the eight goalkeepers who have defended their shield have always been beaten from eleven meters.

A goal from Skull in the 21st minute and the performance of Ortolá to stop Escriche from a penalty in the second half made possible the pass to the round of 32 of the Cup. “I’m happy to help the team. It’s my role.”, recognized the Alicante doorman.

Live the final of the Copa del Rey on DAZN. Subscribe now, you have a free trial month!

His solvency not only stood out for leaving a clean sheet in his second official game – he made his debut in the first Cup match against Calvo Sotelo de Puertollano (1-5) – but because he achieved something that had been resisting them for a long time. Girona goalkeepers: save a penalty. After Becerra, neither René, nor Bono, nor Iraizoz, nor Riesgo, nor Juan Carlos have been able to fulfill this task. Muric had none.