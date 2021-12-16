12/16/2021 at 21:00 CET

Marc Brugues

He does not trust a hair Michel from this Burgos. The Castilians arrive thrown into the league with three consecutive victories and a balance of 6 goals in favor and one against in the last three days. To try to stop the great dynamics of Burgos, Michel will not make changes to the team.

The coach is aware that a victory would allow Girona to get even closer to the privileged places. A draw or a loss would mean closing a discreet first round and going on vacation with the feeling of general discouragement.

The technician has the casualties of Borja Garcia, Terrats, Sarmiento, dark Y Ureña, in addition to that of Juncà, positive for Covid. For its part, Burgos may not have Miki Munoz, sanctioned, nor of the injured Saúl Berjón, Juanma Garcia Y Fran garcia.

Girona has also missed out on the first round that this evening comes to an end with the match against Burgos. The progression of the team has been remarkable after a difficult start to the course in which a practically new team had to be made. Even so, and after hitting bottom and falling into decline, the players grasped the game idea of Michel and the results began to arrive.

With the line of three centrals behind, the team has been more confident and has, at the same time, had more verticality and instinct in attack. All of this has left the Girona team three points from the play-off zone and three points from also improving the first round of last season. A challenge, however attractive and sweet for the team of a Michel who does not want, in any way, that the word vacation enters the locker room early.

Probable lineups:

Girona: Juan Carlos, Arnau Martínez, Jairo, Bernardo, Juanpe, Bueno, Aleix Garcia, Kebé, Stuani, Baena and Samu Sáiz.

Burgos: Caro, Matos, Álvaro Rodríguez, Raúl Navarro, Grego Sierra, Elgezabal, Córdoba, Andy, Pablo Valcarce, Ernesto and Guillermo.