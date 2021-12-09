12/09/2021 at 06:30 CET

Marc Brugues

“We are the ones who have to hook people”, Míchel has said more than once. The good dynamics of the last days have allowed Girona to take flight and get close to the play-off positions. Although the fans have never stopped being with the team and supporting them, the arrival of the pandemic in March 2020 and the restrictions, caused the fans to have to watch from a distance many of the games both at home and away.

Even so, Girona has maintained the social mass and continues to exceed 9,000 subscribers. On Monday against Leganés, Montilivi already presented an entrance of more than 5,000 spectators despite the cold and, for the day after tomorrow in Ibiza the first massive landing of followers in almost two years is expected. The time of the game (4:00 p.m.) and the low price of the flights – yesterday morning for 20 euros you could go and return the same day – has made many fans cheer up to go see the game in Can Misses.

Huesca, the Miniestadi, Tarragona, the Madrigal, Almería, Alcorcón or even the Bernabéu have been some of the fields that have seen massive displacements from Girona. Saturday Can Misses will be added to the list. The stadium, with capacity for about 6,200 spectators, will have more than a hundred fans of Girona They have not thought twice seeing how affordable the trip was. The return times are quite reasonable: 20:15 or 22:10.

Tickets are on sale from the club store in Montilivi until today and on the Ibiza website you can also buy.