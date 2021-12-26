12/26/2021 at 8:45 PM CET

Marc Brugues

The sports director of Girona said, Quique Jail, in an interview in Diari de Girona last week that he did not want to wear himself out with his situation, he terminated his contract in June, because he was facing a very momentous month such as January.

The winter market is the corner and Jail It has the mission of reinforcing a squad that was lame in the summer and that, even so, has closed the first round in play-off positions.

The team’s top sports manager is challenged to find the three pieces he has asked for Michel: a right back, a defensive pivot and a fast forward. While looking for the best candidates, Jail a few more fronts will open for him in four days.

And it is that with the entry into the new year, the players who end their contract in June 2022 will be free to negotiate a contract with whoever it is for the next season.

This is the case of important players to the team such as Juanpe, one of the captains, Jairo, Skull Y Juncà, the future of which is unknown. Too Arnau Martinez contract ends here six months but its renewal is more than on track and Jail He has already assured that “there is no need to suffer.”

A separate case is that of Ureña, with whom you will have to negotiate. Loan Players Baena (Vila-real), Pol Lush (Espanyol) and Sarmiento, Busts Y dark (City) also only have signed with Girona until June 30.

FIFA regulations establish that any player who ends his contract on June 30 is free to negotiate and this can cause emergencies to skyrocket, especially with Juanpe. The canary is celebrating his sixth season at Montilivi and the club has been behind him for a long time to renew him.

Tests and return to work

After enjoying vacation days again, the Girona squad will return to work tomorrow, Monday, the 27th, to start preparing for Sunday’s game at the Huesca field.

Before, the players and members of the rojiblanco coaching staff are summoned this afternoon to the Viña to undergo antigen tests prior to returning to training.

The footballers will then start to work, still individually, on the first contact with work after the Christmas break. Juncà Y Borja Garcia they could already be with the group.