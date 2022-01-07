01/07/2022 at 23:34 CET

A lonely Turkish goal Cengiz Under In the final minutes of the first half, he allowed Marseille to break the “spell” that haunted him on his visits to the Bordeaux field, where Olympique had not won the league championship for 44 years, after winning 0-1 on Friday. a depleted Girondins.

BUR

SEA

Girondins

Costil; Kwateng, Gregersen, Mexer, Pembele; Oudin (Adli, 71 ‘), Lacoux (Mara, 71’), Sissokho (Fransergio, 76 ‘), Dilrosun (Bakwa, 80’); Hwang (Niang, 80 ‘), Elis.

Marseilles

Pau López; Saliba, Caleta-Car, Peres; Pol Lirola, Kamara, Guendouzi, Luis Henrique (De la Fuente, 75 ‘); Under (Targhalline, 92 ‘), Harit (Balerdi, 75’), Payet.

Referee

Wattellier. TA: Sissokho (13 ‘) / Pau López (90’).

Stadium

Matmut Atlantique. No audience.

Weighed down by the numerous cases of coronavirus detected in the local team, which came to request, although without success, the postponement of the duel, the Girondins could not prevent the triumph of a Marseille, that had not expired in Bordeaux since October 1, 1977.

Four decades of frustrations that Argentina’s Jorge Sampaolí’s men seemed willing to put an end to from the opening whistle, completely taking possession of the ball.

A monopoly of the ball to which Marseille added the occasional clear occasion like the one played by Croatian center-back Duje Caleta-Car after 12 minutes of play, who saw his shot crash into the post.

Although finally Olympique’s winning goal came in an error of the local goalkeeper Benoit Costil who handed the ball to Cengiz Under so that the Turkish attacker established at 38 minutes the final 0-1.

A score that Marseille was able to expand in the second half, but neither Under, nor the midfielder Matteo guendouzi they managed to beat the Girondins goalkeeper.

Lack of success that did not prevent Jorge Sampaoli Not only did he break the curse that was chasing the Marseille team in Bordeaux, but he also gave them three points that put Olympique in second place in the standings.

Of course, very far from the leader, Paris Saint-Germain that leads by ten points to Marseille in the absence of the match that those of the Argentine Mauricio Pochettino They will play next Sunday in the Lyon field.

Seventeenth-ranked Bordeaux could find themselves relegated to relegation spots if Metz beat Strasbourg on Sunday.