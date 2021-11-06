11/06/2021 at 23:09 CET

The brazilian Neymar and Kylian Mbappe were enough for Paris Saint Germain, without Leo Messi, injured, to carry out his visit to Matmut Atlantique (2-3) and consolidate the leadership in Ligue 1 in France.

BOR

PSG

Girondins

Costil; Kwateng, Gregersen, Koscielny, Mangas (Niang, 68 ‘); Pembele (Mensah, 46 ‘), Onana (Fransergio, 86’), Otavio (Oudin, 68 ‘), Dilrosun (Briand, 79’); Adli; He is.

PSG

Keylor; Hakimi, Kehrer, Marquinhos, Bernat (Mendes, 64 ‘); Dina (Danilo, 75 ‘), Herrera; Draxler (Gueye, 75 ‘), Wijnaldum, Neymar; Mbappé (Icardi, 87 ‘).

Goals

0-1 M. 26 Neymar. 0-2 M. 43 Neymar. 0-3 M. 63 Mbappé. 1-3 M. 79 Elis. 2-3 M. 90 Niang.

Referee

Ruddy Buquet. TA: Pembele (28 ‘), Niang (88’) / Mbappé (74 ‘).

Incidents

Day 13. Matmut Atlantique. 40,000 viewers.

Mauricio Pochettino, who could not count on the Argentine star, left Ángel Di María on the bench and He left all responsibility for the attack in the hands of Neymar and Mbappe.

Between the two they left sentenced the crash of the thirteenth day. The match broke before half an hour when Neymar made a gap between the local defense after receiving a pass from Mbappe from the other side of the area, and beat Benoit Costil.

The Brazilian dedicated the goal to his country’s popular music star Marilia Mendonça who died on Friday when a plane crashed in a rural area of ​​the country.

The second came to the brink of rest in a great combination between the two. A wall of Neymar and Mbappe that hit the heel the last pass to his partner to, on the ground, sign the second.

The Frenchman rounded off the victory in a play that was born with a great pass to the space of Ander Herrera to the Dutch Georgino Wijnaldum who assisted Mbappe to dial an empty door.

The Swiss painting Vladimir Petkovic took advantage of the leader’s relaxation and came up on the scoreboard. First, in 79 when Alberth Elis received the ball from Yacine Adli to overcome Keylor Navas. Then, in added time, with a goal from M’Baye Niang after an assist from Jimmy Briand.