10/25/2021 at 8:38 PM CEST

Gisela Pulido (Premià de Mar, 1994) She was a true kitesurfing prodigy. With only 10 years he won his first world championship and her family understood that they should pour themselves into her so that she could squeeze all her talent. They moved to Tarifa, which today is their home and the headquarters of the Kite school that bears their name. And since then, his record has increased to ten world titles. The last of them arrived in 2015 and Gisela He decided to take a break, stop, and focus his career and life toward new goals.

Now, at 27 years old, the challenge is served: He wants to win a medal at the Paris 2024 Games, where the discipline he has practiced since he was 6 years old will be released as an Olympic sport. Of course, nothing to do with his specialty, freestyle. Gisela will start from scratch in the Formula Kite modality, a challenge that excites her and in which she has turned with the same enthusiasm as always.

Change of ‘chip’

The Maresme athlete recognizes that the jump to Formula kite is not being easy, but she takes it as a shock in her sporting maturity: “Freestyle is maneuvers, jumps … and it’s individual. The new format is different, in teams of two. And we went out 30 or 40 girls to the water & rdquor ;. He has had to tackle a complete evolution. The material, the way of competing, of sailing … its new modality has almost more to do with Olympic sailing than with Kitesurfing. And she has gone from being the star to one more in the & mldr; regattas, but Gisela She is convinced that when the time comes she will be ready to shine again.

“I love not being the best at something, because I know I can be and I love the effort to do it. I enjoy it,” he says. Gisela Pulido, a benchmark for women’s sports thanks to its mentality of constant improvement.